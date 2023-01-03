Read full article on original website
playpennsylvania.com
Top 5 Pennsylvania Gambling Stories To Keep Watching In 2023
The Pennsylvania gambling industry is among one of the top markets in the country. There are several stories that are likely to shape the industry over the 2023 calendar year. Pennsylvania had a banner year as both PA sportsbooks and online casinos broke handle records toward the end of 2022 and show no signs of slowing down.
The median home sale price has reached $400K in this Pennsylvania county, Redfin says
The State College area remains a seller’s market. Here’s what to know about list prices, rent and more.
Capital Blue Cross ordered to pay restitution for violations, PA Insurance Department says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An examination into Capital Blue Cross has revealed numerous violations by the insurance company, the state’s insurance department announced. Capital Blue Cross would deny insurance claims because of “lack of prior authorization” while it was already obtained, according to a news release on Wednesday. The company also violated the Unfair Insurance Practices […]
WGAL
What you need to know about the Pennsylvania Lottery
This article explains where Pennsylvania Lottery money goes, the history of the lottery and also includes a list of the most recent winning lottery numbers at the bottom. The Pennsylvania Lottery is the only state lottery that distributes all of its proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since the...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
iheart.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Nearing $800 Million
(Pittsburgh, PA) -- Pennsylvania lottery players continue to watch as the Mega Millions jackpot grows bigger. The top prize is now estimated at more than seven-hundred-85-million. No one has been lucky enough to collect the Mega Millions jackpot in the last 22 drawings. The next drawing is slated for Tuesday night.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania
If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
Nostradamus predictions; surprise arrest; Rose Bowl: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 59; Low: 46. Partly cloudy. History, maybe chaos: The celebratory event of swearing in 200 House members and 25 senators tomorrow is taking a backseat to the highly charged leadership race in the House. Idaho arrest: A Pennsylvania college student, 28, was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in...
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
Local lotto player hits it big playing game online
It’s not just lottery drawings and scratch-offs that help people win a big chunk of change? The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that someone playing online won a prize of over $272,000 recently.
Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
Comcast, car insurance and Disney World: 9 things that will be more expensive in 2023
Inflation and rising prices were a major theme in 2022. We’ve paid more for our morning eggs than cups of Joe and been stung by high prices at the gas pumps and grocery stores. Nationally, prices have risen 7.1% over 12 months ending in November, according to the U.S....
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pennsylvania's population decrease among largest in nation, census reports
Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month. “There was a sizable uptick in population growth...
Pennsylvania will have 2nd highest gas tax in United States after most recent increase
PITTSBURGH — The majority of cars on the roads are relying on gas to get around, but in the coming days, drivers will be pulling more money out of their pockets to fuel up their cars. “It seems pretty ridiculous I mean gas is high enough,” said Benjamin Furlough...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Pennsylvania awards $1.58 million to small meat processors
Pennsylvania Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook has announced the recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants. The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 build small businesses' capacity to meet demand for local foods.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
This Pa. restaurant made a list of the best eateries featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Guy Fieri might be the Mayor of Flavor Town, but he’s spent a lot of time visiting other towns and cities to highlight the best places to get a tasty meal. His Food Network program “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” has brought eateries from coast to coast a lot more attention, including several in Pennsylvania.
