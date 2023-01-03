ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
playpennsylvania.com

Top 5 Pennsylvania Gambling Stories To Keep Watching In 2023

The Pennsylvania gambling industry is among one of the top markets in the country. There are several stories that are likely to shape the industry over the 2023 calendar year. Pennsylvania had a banner year as both PA sportsbooks and online casinos broke handle records toward the end of 2022 and show no signs of slowing down.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Capital Blue Cross ordered to pay restitution for violations, PA Insurance Department says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An examination into Capital Blue Cross has revealed numerous violations by the insurance company, the state’s insurance department announced. Capital Blue Cross would deny insurance claims because of “lack of prior authorization” while it was already obtained, according to a news release on Wednesday. The company also violated the Unfair Insurance Practices […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

What you need to know about the Pennsylvania Lottery

This article explains where Pennsylvania Lottery money goes, the history of the lottery and also includes a list of the most recent winning lottery numbers at the bottom. The Pennsylvania Lottery is the only state lottery that distributes all of its proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Mega Millions Jackpot Nearing $800 Million

(Pittsburgh, PA) -- Pennsylvania lottery players continue to watch as the Mega Millions jackpot grows bigger. The top prize is now estimated at more than seven-hundred-85-million. No one has been lucky enough to collect the Mega Millions jackpot in the last 22 drawings. The next drawing is slated for Tuesday night.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

Pennsylvania awards $1.58 million to small meat processors

Pennsylvania Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook has announced the recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants. The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 build small businesses' capacity to meet demand for local foods.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
