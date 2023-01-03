Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Investigation continues after Park City ski patrol employee falls to death off lift
PARK CITY, Utah — The investigation into the death of a Park City Mountain Resort ski patrol worker continued Tuesday. The 29-year-old man — identified Wednesday as Christian Helger of Millcreek, Utah — died Monday after he fell off a chair on the Short Cut chairlift. “There...
Summit County Sheriff identifies ski patroller killed in chairlift accident
The Park City Mountain Alert Twitter account reported Tuesday that Ninety-nine 90 and Super Condor Express were closed all day. The alert said the resort would open as much of the mountain as it could safely while some patrollers took time to process Monday’s tragedy. Helger fell to his...
KSLTV
Rally car legend Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
KSLTV
Ken Block of Hoonigan Industries dies in snowmobile accident
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said. It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS...
KSLTV
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
Rally driver, Park City local Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident
The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Block was riding with a group in the Mill Hollow area but alone on a steep slope when his snowmobile upended and landed on him. Block is survived by his wife and three children, one of whom is also a driver.
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
KSLTV
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day
A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police officer arrested in Weber County on alleged DUI after injury accident
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department has been arrested in Weber County after allegedly causing an accident with injury while under the influence of alcohol. Thomas Caygle, 37, was driving his truck and caused a minor accident...
KSLTV
Car destroyed by fire inside Park City parking garage
PARK CITY, Utah — One car was a total loss Monday after it went up in flames inside a Park City parking structure. The incident occurred inside China Bridge Garage on Swede Alley at approximately 1:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson of the Park City Fire District said the...
kjzz.com
4 snowmobilers buried alive in snow for 'several hours' prior to rescue mission
DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — Four people experienced an unforgettable start to the New Year when they were snowmobiling through Wasatch County Sunday afternoon and reportedly became buried alive in the freshly fallen snow. Representatives of Wasatch County Search and Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Strawberry River area...
KSLTV
Park City Mountain employee dies after being knocked from chairlift
PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City Mountain employee died Monday after falling 25 feet from one of the chairlifts. The incident happened on the Short Cut chairlift at approximately 10:45 a.m. According to a statement from Sara Huey, senior manager of communications of Vail Resorts, the employee, who...
KSLTV
Sandy Police warn, cite owners as they aim to keep cars off streets during winter storms
SANDY, Utah — Police were actively warning and citing car owners Wednesday following a powerful winter storm at the beginning of the week. The warnings were given ahead of looming storms to prevent street-parked cars from narrowing already narrow streets. Sgt. Greg Moffitt said officers had already cited nearly...
ABC 4
Alta High School evacuated after finding suspicious bag left behind
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Police have determined that the contents of the suspicious bag left at Alta High School did not contain an explosive device. Officers are currently investigating the former student who brought the bag on campus to see if any criminal acts were committed. ORIGINAL STORY:. Jan...
eastidahonews.com
Man dies at Utah ski resort
PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die of...
Semi-truck struck by train, splits in half in Summit County
A semi-truck was struck by a train after it rolled off the road and onto the tracks around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
