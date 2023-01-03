ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Rally car legend Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Ken Block of Hoonigan Industries dies in snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day

A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Car destroyed by fire inside Park City parking garage

PARK CITY, Utah — One car was a total loss Monday after it went up in flames inside a Park City parking structure. The incident occurred inside China Bridge Garage on Swede Alley at approximately 1:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson of the Park City Fire District said the...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Park City Mountain employee dies after being knocked from chairlift

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City Mountain employee died Monday after falling 25 feet from one of the chairlifts. The incident happened on the Short Cut chairlift at approximately 10:45 a.m. According to a statement from Sara Huey, senior manager of communications of Vail Resorts, the employee, who...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Alta High School evacuated after finding suspicious bag left behind

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Police have determined that the contents of the suspicious bag left at Alta High School did not contain an explosive device. Officers are currently investigating the former student who brought the bag on campus to see if any criminal acts were committed. ORIGINAL STORY:. Jan...
SANDY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Man dies at Utah ski resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die of...
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy