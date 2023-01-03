ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:

04-09-17-22-32

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-two)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

