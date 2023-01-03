love how they keep taking our parking spaces away for the 3 bike riders a month. who cares if you have a baby and have to walk 5 blocks in the rain. looks like more of these crooked politicians doing whatever they want with no voting from the people who it effects
Our leaders of San Diego are the worst leaders I’ve ever experienced as a native of San Diego!! from an epidemic of potholes on our roads, homeless, encampments everywhere you look in San Diego and the takeover of hotels and motels for the illegal immigrants! San Diego used to be a beautiful place and now it’s turning into a Third World country
tired of the bike lanes that nobody uses. I live in Little Italy the bike lane running on W Beech is a joke I can count the bicycle usage on one hand. more people walk their dogs using bike lane
Related
San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more
Travel alert: No COASTER service this weekend due to rail line closure
Shake Shack Planning Drive-Thru Location in San Diego
The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023
Large tree falls down on parked car in Scripps Ranch
‘Locals Month’: San Diego residents get free admission to Whaley House, Old Town Trolley Tours
Motorized scooter rider dies in East County crash
Semi-truck crash prompts SR-15 closure
Strong Pacific storm with heavy rain, wind and surf expected Thursday
Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
Beginning Tue, Jan 6 – Pure Water Construction Alert: Full Intersection Closure at Executive Drive and Towne Centre Drive with Detours & Traffic Control Measures
Body Found on I-5 Freeway On-Ramp in Middletown Near San Diego Airport
Road closures across San Diego County
Is the rain impacting cliff stability in San Diego?
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
Urban runoff from Tijuana River caused by rainstorm affecting Imperial Beach
San Diego Police investigating body found in homeless encampment
Police investigate discovery of body in City Heights homeless encampment
A Popular Yet Controversial New York City Pizzeria Is Coming to San Diego
CBS 8
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 33