ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

9-7-5

(nine, seven, five)

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Here are Colorado's 'luckiest' Mega Millions stores

DENVER — The Mega Millions jackpot of $940 million is the sixth-largest in the game's history. Though no one from Colorado has ever won the big Mega Millions prize, that doesn't stop people from snatching up tickets. Since Colorado joined the game in 2010, 14 Coloradans have won $1...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Denver Zoo Announces 2023 Free Days

If you are wanting to go to the Denver Zoo for free this year, there are a half dozen dates that you could possibly go. When it comes to the Denver Zoo's free days, you aren't able to just walk to the gate and get in for free. Here is what you need to know:
DENVER, CO
Rick Zand

Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss

Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Bluespan Narrows the Digital Divide in Arizona with Hybrid Networks, Combines Fiber and Tarana’s ngFWA Platform to Quickly Connect Communities with High-Speed Internet

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Bluespan, an experienced U.S. internet service provider (ISP), and Tarana, the company that created the first instance of next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology with their G1 broadband platform, today announced a number of hybrid network projects that will result in more than 750,000 homes passed across Arizona and Washington state. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005404/en/ Bluespan and Tarana today announced a number of hybrid network projects that will result in more than 750,000 homes passed across Arizona and Washington state. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARIZONA STATE
weather5280.com

January's weather outlook across Colorado and the region

January starts off with a bang across the West with a steady supply of moisture hitting California and then fanning out to surrounding states, Colorado included. We recently wrote about the next wave of moisture adding to flooding issues for California, and the latest snowpack numbers there: Atmospheric River delivering torrential rain, snow, and wind to California; significant flooding possible this weekOne storm is not a drought buster, however, the current extended pattern in place over Ca.
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast

We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldenterprise.com

Boys basketball: Our best teams heading into 2023

During the time of year defined by resolutions that generally never come to pass, a few local boys teams have already shown considerable promise on the Colorado hoops scene, and hope to carry their resolve into the latter half of their seasons. Whether it’s unseasonable December precipitation or the unusual,...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

More snow for the afternoon

The storm has hit its midday lull, but more snow is arriving for the afternoon commute. Travis Michels forecasts. The storm has hit its midday lull, but more snow is arriving for the afternoon commute. Travis Michels forecasts. Purple Heart found in Denver storage unit, looking …. A Purple Heart,...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Decoding the Secret Language of Colorado Cattle Brands

The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s 158-year-old Brand Inspection Division will release the latest edition of the Colorado Brand Book in the next few weeks. Published every five years, the novel-size tome is an encyclopedia of the nearly 30,000 horse and cattle brands registered in the Centennial State. Why so many? After all, there are only 13,000 cattle producers in all of Colorado. There are two main reasons, says state brand commissioner Chris Whitney. The first is that many brands aren’t even owned by ranchers—people use them as the Western version of a family crest that can be passed down to future generations. The second is that each one has to be unique. With only 26 letters, eight digits (ones and zeros look too much like I’s and O’s), and 30-some symbols to work with, this has led to an alphabet utterly unique to cattle culture. To help you decipher these cowboy hieroglyphics, we break down how to “call the brand,” from your Walking A’s to your Lazy Z’s.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Here's how $29 Colorado state park fee works at the DMV

DENVER — Colorado residents now will have an annual state parks pass added to their vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The $29 "Keep Colorado Wild Pass" fee officially went into effect Jan. 1. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the $29 pass fee is included...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy