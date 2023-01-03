ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
WHIO Dayton

NFL: Bengals will play Week 18 game vs. Ravens at 1 p.m. ET, six days after Damar Hamlin emergency

The Cincinnati Bengals are slated to play as scheduled in Week 18. The Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the NFL announced Wednesday. The game will take place six days after the Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Bills' safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati. He was taken to the ICU and showed "signs of improvement" Tuesday and overnight Wednesday, the Bills announced.
Fox 59

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury

Cincinnati's owner praised the Bills and Bengals for coming together amid horrific circumstances. In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and...
Fox 59

Bills Issue Tuesday Afternoon Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status

The safety received CPR on the field before being transported to the hospital on Monday night. Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending Monday night in the intensive care unit, the Bills said Tuesday afternoon. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Fox 59

All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin

Support for the Bills safety continues to pour in as the 24-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU. Support across the sports community continued to pour in Tuesday for Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition and in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed

Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
Fox 59

NBA Says Missed Call Enabled Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Game

The Cavaliers star set a franchise record against Chicago on Monday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell enjoyed the game of a lifetime with his 71-point effort against the Bulls on Monday night, but the NBA now says it never should’ve happened.
Popculture

Damar Hamlin Injury: NFL Makes Announcement on Bills-Bengals Game, Week 18 Schedule

The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. As Hamlin remains in the hospital, the NFL gave an update on when the game will be played and the schedule for the final week of the regular season. The league said that the Bills-Bengals game will resume this week. And as of Tuesday afternoon, no changes have been named to the Week 18 schedule.
WKYC

See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Fox 59

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won’t Rest Players vs. Commanders

Dallas still has a chance to earn the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC. The Cowboys already have locked up a playoff spot ahead of their regular-season finale on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones said the team isn’t satisfied and won’t rest players in Week 18. “There’s...
Fox 59

Pat McAfee Apologizes for Ripping Lions Over His Interview Access

View the original article to see embedded media. Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has cultivated an immense following for himself with his colorful and brash on-air persona. But after launching an angry tirade toward the Lions after being told head coach Dan Campbell would not be able to appear on his Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee has struck a different tone in offering an apology.
Fox 59

Carr’s Brother Shares What Raiders QB Is Looking for in Team

The Las Vegas quarterback’s older brother listed two things he’s looking for. View the original article to see embedded media. Amid trade rumors that have popped up since Derek Carr stepped away from the Raiders, his brother, David, took to NFL Total Access on Monday and divulged what the quarterback is looking for in a new team.
Fox 59

Week 18 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Darren Waller had his moments last week, but that doesn't translate to a great ranking or projection in Week 18. I didn't notice any impactful injury news for tight ends early in Week 18. However, I have Evan Engram ranked high this week in a plus matchup against the Titans....
