Montana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Big Sky Bonus’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Big Sky Bonus” game were:

03-10-21-24, Bonus: 4

(three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-four; Bonus: four)

Estimated jackpot: $7,559

