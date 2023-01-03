Read full article on original website
svinews.com
A closer look at Wyoming’s five deer herds
◆ Wyoming Range herd is largest of the herds. The January 4, edition of the Star Valley Independent includes a feature report called, “Deer and Data.” This report takes an in-depth look at Wyoming’s five main deer herds in a study authorized by the Wyoming and Game and Fish Commission.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Wyoming 100 Years Ago — Some Same Arguments, But At Least We Have Legal Booze
A look back at Wyoming newspapers issued 100 years ago this week found that the nation was generally grumbling over prohibition laws and the promise of more "Blue laws" that were designed to preserve the Sabbath by restricting or banning a variety of activities on Sundays. While some blue laws prohibited regular work on Sundays, others banned any buying, selling, traveling, public entertainment, etc., which some claimed were intended to close down every pursuit and business on Sundays so that only churches would be open. Here's a sampling from Wyoming's news 100 years back.
knpr
First-of-its-kind carbon capture facility coming to the Mountain West
A direct air capture project set to begin operations this year in Wyoming could soon be the largest facility of its kind in the world. The commercial companies that founded “Project Bison” estimate it will remove five million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere per year by 2030 – about the equivalent of 1 million gas vehicles on the road, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
cowboystatedaily.com
Nationwide Hunting Ban For Convicted Poachers Helps Shut Down Criminals, Even Wealthy Ones
With the Wyoming Game and Fish Department trying to do more with fewer game wardens, its membership in a nationwide compact to ban poachers from hunting helps, says a conservationist and former warden. "There are some poachers who don't have limited...
cowboystatedaily.com
How Lois Herbst Became Wyoming ‘Ranching Royalty’ And Remains An Industry Pioneer
When Lois Brown visited her sister Mary in Shoshoni in the mid-1950s, the Ohio-born young woman had no inkling that her future lay in the wide-open spaces of central Wyoming. After meeting and marrying a Wyoming rancher, Bill Herbst, in 1958,...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Legislation Would Fund Wyoming Fight Against Closing Coal-Fired Power Plants
The Wyoming Legislature will consider a bill in its upcoming session that would allow money earmarked for lawsuits to challenge Washington state's denial of coal export terminals to instead be used to intervene in the closure of coal-fired power plants.
Now Is A Great Time For Wyoming Coyote Hunting
24/7, 365 days a year, is how often you can hunt coyote in Wyoming. Why would you want to hunt them all year? The coyote is a major predator and threatens the Wyoming wildlife and livestock. Wyoming is actually one of the best states for coyote hunting in the country....
Wyoming’s New Year’s Storm Behind Left Astounding Snow Fall Totals
That ruler you see above shows the actual snow total in my front yard here in Wyoming. It didn't just snow for hours. It snowed for days and nights. Light fluffy stuff, most of the time. In most parts of Wyoming there really wasn't any wind. Most but not all.
buckrail.com
Wyo hunting applications open
WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has officially opened applications for six different big game species and wild turkey. Resident and nonresident hunters can submit applications for elk, deer, antelope, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and spring wild turkey now. All hunters must have a username and password for the Game and Fish user account to submit applications online. The first deadline is Jan. 31 for nonresident elk and resident and nonresident spring wild turkey. It’s also the new deadline for the Wyoming Super Tag raffle.
Head Coaches Announced for the 50th Wyoming Shrine Bowl
Wyoming Shrine Bowl Executive Director Frank Selby revealed that Big Horn's Kirk McLaughlin and Star Valley's McKay Young are the two head coaches for the 2023 Wyoming Shrine Bowl. Selby made the announcement via a press release on Monday night. The coaches were nominated by their peers, and from those...
Sorry Wyoming, Your Electric Bill Is About To Go Up
Your electric bill is about to go up, due to a Wyoming carbon capture mandate. Utilities and scientists have warned the state of Wyoming that this process is pointless and cost prohibitive. First, there was the cost of compliance with state law. That meant hiring engineers to analyze and collect...
svinews.com
Game and Fish leaders pressed on migration designation delays
Pointing to a three-year delay in implementing Wyoming’s big game migration protection policy, some members of the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce encouraged wildlife managers to act during the group’s final meeting. “We’re missing opportunities,” Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs) said at the Dec. 14 meeting in Cheyenne. “It frustrates me...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wyoming Electric Bills to See Increase Due to Carbon Capture Mandate
On Thursday, the Wyoming Public Commission approved a .3% surcharge for Rocky Mountain Power customers in the Cowboy State that will begin in February. The increase is estimated to generate $2 million dollars this year, according to the commission, to help cover the cost of "carbon capture compliance" despite the state's warnings that this would be cost prohibitive.
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard: Jan. 3-7, 2023
Welcome to 2023, officially. The boys' high school basketball season cranks back up again this week. There are 4 tournaments in the state this weekend. A handful of conference, cross-quadrant and interclass games are on the schedule, plus some teams playing out-of-state opponents. If you see a game missing, please...
Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted
I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?
Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it's not that cut-and-dried.
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25
Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren't any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm on-track to hit Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming Monday
SIDNEY - A key change in the weather forecast created challenges for meteorologists to make snowfall predictions on a winter storm expected to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, Northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming Monday. The National Weather Service says signs pointed toward a period of heavy freezing drizzle developing southeast of...
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Wyoming using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
