The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)

22 HOURS AGO