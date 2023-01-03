Read full article on original website
Popculture
Netflix Adds 2022 Horror Movie Fresh From Theaters
It may almost be January, but Netflix's streaming library is getting a jumpstart on spooky season. Over Christmas weekend, the streamer's horror catalog bulked up with a surprising new addition, with the 2022 film The Invitation joining the lineup on Saturday, Dec. 24, just months after its theatrical release. Directed...
Graphic Designer Suggests New ‘Scream 6′ Poster Looks Awfully Similar to His Artwork
A new poster for upcoming slasher Scream VI features a subway-like map in the shape of Ghostface. It's a clever design that connects all the characters the fictional killer has murdered in the film series with each line distinguished by color. Many fans love the new design — but was...
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
411mania.com
Evil Comes Home in Bloody Trailer, Poster For Evil Dead Rise
The first trailer and poster for Evil Dead Rise has been unleashed, promising a bloody return to the iconic franchise. Warner Bros. Pictures released the trailer and key art for the new iteration of the horror franchise, and you can check it out below. The trailer, looks to be right in line with the franchise’s well-known predilections, depicts a family under siege when one of two sisters (Alyssa Sutherland) is possessed by a Deadite and carnage ensues.
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Comments On ‘Starting From Scratch’, Mickie James Challenges Her
In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks hinted at starting over by posting a message on a sign, and was then challenged by Mickie James. Sasha wrote: “When you take a risk doing what you love, that’s exciting.”. James replied: “Fight me. #TheLastRodeo”
Watch: 'Koala Man' trailer introduces new series from 'Rick & Morty' creator
"Koala Man," an animated comedy series featuring Michael Cusack and Hugh Jackman, is coming to Hulu in January.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailers Roll Out Mood, Menace and Carnage (Video)
The first teaser trailers for “Evil Dead Rise” show off a very scary mother figure, which is great considering we are approaching the 10-year anniversary of Andrés Muschietti’s “Mama.”. Warner Bros. Discovery dropped two trailers this morning. The age-restricted red-band trailer features the tagline “Evil...
411mania.com
Bruce Campbell Introduces Evil Dead Rise Teaser, Full Trailer Tomorrow
Evil Dead Rise will unveil its demonic first trailer tomorrow, and Bruce Campbell has shared a first look at it online. Campbell, who does not star but is a producer on the film, shared the clip on his Twitter account. He says that he’s seen the film and it’s “amazing” and the “scariest one yet.” You can see the clip below, which features a young girl looking at her Deadite-possessed mother through a front door peephole.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ director upgrading to features with the remake of a classic monster movie
It’s a common Marvel Studios practice to give the directorial reins to lesser-known filmmakers, but in the case of Werewolf by Night, they opted to go for a tried-and-true name in the world of franchise fare. The twist? The person in question was Michael Giacchino, the Oscar-winning composer known for his work on Up, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
thedigitalfix.com
Evil Dead Rise trailer teases gore, mayhem, and return of the Deadites
With a fifth movie on the way, Evil Dead Rise has had its fair share of reboots and sequels. Like the Halloween movies, the horror movie franchise originally began as an ’80s movie. Directed by Sam Raimi, who has since moved on to Spider-Man movies and the MCU, the original Evil Dead film became a cult classic, spanning two sequels before undergoing a soft reboot of sorts with 2013’s Evil Dead.
‘Thank you sooooo much’: Jeremy Renner releases video from hospital
Actor Jeremy Renner has shared his first video on social media since he suffered a snowplow accident that left him in critical condition. The Avengers star and two-time Oscar nominee is seen in the short clip receiving a shampoo massage from his sister while his mother looks on. The accompanying caption reads: “A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”
Prince Harry ‘Spare’ book: Live updates of all the Royal memoir drama
Follow Page Six’s live coverage of Prince Harry’s attention-grabbing new memoir “Spare” and all the Royal Family drama following the book’s early leak.
411mania.com
Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, WOW – Women Of Wrestling Star Appears on Tamron
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite features the Elite prepping for match six in their best of seven series with Death Triangle while also dealing with snow. You can see the episode below, titled “Carnage and Cold Weather”:. – WOW – Women Of Wrestling star...
Edward Norton's 12th great-grandmother was Pocahontas
It turns out a family legend in the Edward Norton household was more fact than fiction. On the latest episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots, host Henry Louis Gates takes the Oscar-nominated actor through his family lineage and informs him that "Pocahontas is, indeed, your 12th great-grandma." Norton came into the episode knowing a bit about his family history, and he heard growing up that he is a direct descendant of Pocahontas. But the Glass Onion star believed this to be a family legend until it was confirmed by Finding Your Roots' researchers. As Gates explained, there is a "direct paper trail" connecting the...
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Ratings Win the 2023 Countdown Competition, But Drop 29% From Last Year
ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” knocked its countdown telecast competition out of the water once again, but the pre-2023 event dropped significantly in both ratings and total viewers compared to the year-ago special. On Dec. 31, the Ryan Seacrest-hosted event averaged a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 13.7 million total viewers from 11:30 p.m.-12:36 a.m., according to Nielsen’s timezone-adjusted Live + Same Day data. Looking at just the midnight quarter hour, when viewers were watching the ball drop in Times Square, “Dick Clark’s” key demo rating rose to 5.3 and its audience climbed to 17.8 million viewers. That’s...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Las Vegas Specials Free Online
Cast: Josh Duhamel Vanessa Marcil Molly Sims James Lesure Tom Selleck. Ed Deline is a strict ex-CIA officer who went from being Head of Security to becoming President of Operations of the Montecito, whose job is to run the day-to-day operations of the casino. Following his departure, former Marine Danny McCoy, Ed's former protégé, becomes the Montecito's new President of Operations.
CNET
Here's a Surreal First Look at the 'Gran Turismo' Movie
If you forced me to write a list of all the video game franchises ripe for film adaptation, Gran Turismo wouldn't be in the top 10. But a movie version of Sony's acclaimed racing simulator is indeed coming, and we now have a sneak peek. It looks surreal as hell.
TVLine Items: HBO Max Pulls Looney Tunes, Roker's Today Return and More
Looney Tunes is the latest casualty of HBO Max’s library culling. The streamer has pulled Seasons 16-31 of the animated series from its service, which amounts to 256 shorts ranging from 1950 to 2004, Vulture reports. The site notes that HBO Max chose not to renew its license for the Warner Bros. shorts after it expired at the end of 2022. Looney Tunes is the most recent show to become a victim of Warner Bros. Discovery’s cost-cutting efforts at HBO Max. Since early December, the streamer has cancelled FBoy Island, Legendary, Minx (which had been renewed for, and nearly completed production on, Season 2) and Love Life. Meanwhile,...
Sarah Michelle Gellar on ‘Buffy’ reboot: ‘It doesn’t need to be done’
Sarah Michelle Gellar said she won’t be sinking her teeth into a “Buffy” reboot. Nearly 20 years after “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” ended, Gellar shut down the possibility of a reprising her role as Buffy Summers. “I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn’t need to be done,” Gellar, 45, told SFX Magazine via Movieweb. “We wrapped that up.” “I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment,” she continued. “I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up...
