NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 11-22, White Balls: 6-25
(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-two; White Balls: six, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
04-12-15-25-44, Lucky Ball: 1
(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 1
(Month: four; Day: two; Year: one)
Pick 3
2-6-1
(two, six, one)
Pick 5
13-19-28-29-31
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000
Powerball
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
