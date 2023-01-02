Read full article on original website
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this month
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
"The Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up": NBA Insider Drops Major Truth Bomb Why Teams Fear The Los Angeles Clippers
In the city of Los Angeles, the Lakers are the talk of the town. Despite being well below .500, the story with LeBron James and Anthony Davis continues to be the biggest narrative in Southern California. But there's also another team to watch in the city, and they are instilling...
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan Calls Out NBA Officiating
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan voiced his displeasure with the NBA officiating crew from last night's loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Video Shows An Unbelievable Dunk By LeBron On Monday
LeBron James is the only reason to tune in and watch the Los Angeles Lakers at this point now. He’s been on a roll throughout the whole season, taking his game to a whole different level since Anthony Davis went down with an injury. The Lakers have literally needed...
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
West Virginia suffered its second Big 12 Conference loss in as many games to begin conference play following the 67-60 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday night. The Mountaineers came back from a 13-point second half deficit to take their first lead with 7:20 remaining in the game. Senior...
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Kylian Mbappe And Achraf Hakimi Receive Brooklyn Nets Jerseys From Kevin Durant After Using PSG Holiday To Fly To New York
The PSG stars watched Durant inspire the Nets to a 139-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years
Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
Ja Morant Allegedly Punched A 17-Year-Old Teenager During A Basketball Pickup Game After He Threw The Ball At The NBA Star
Over the last year or so, Ja Morant has truly blossomed into one of the best young players in the NBA. Morant has improved in all aspects of his game and is now regarded as one of the future superstars of the league. Evidently, Morant has gained an immense amount of popularity among fans as well, thanks to his explosive playing style.
Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday
The New York Knicks currently find themselves 21-18 in the Eastern Conference and holding on to a Top-6 spot in the conference. Their talented trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett has been playing well and they are beginning to develop some great chemistry with one another, but the Knicks as a whole are still searching for ways to get more production from their depth.
LeBron James Made NBA History Again On Monday Night
The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t a very good team right now, but they’ll continue to be must-watch television for as long as they have LeBron James on the court. James never ceases to amaze, and he continues to dominate opposing defenses just like he did when he was a teenager.
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Out vs. Nuggets
Mitchell, of course, erupted for 71 points in a win over the Bulls on Monday. He scored 20 in a hard-fought win over the Suns on Wednesday, admitting that he seemed to be lacking in the energy department. “I really didn’t have my legs tonight,” he told reporters. “I was...
Dak Prescott Has Unbelievable Record Against NFC East
The Dallas Cowboys enter their Week 18 matchup with the Washington Commanders will plenty to play for. At worst they will enter the playoffs as the fifth seed in the NFC. But, they can even vault up to the first or second seed if they get some help on Sunday.
Donovan Mitchell's Surprising Tweet Is Going Viral
On Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell had one of the best performances in NBA history. The former 13th-overall pick put up 71 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 50 minutes of playing time (leading the Cavs to a 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls in overtime).
Frederic scores twice to propel Bruins past Kings 5-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period and the Boston Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Frederic put in the go-ahead goal at 10:36 when he redirected Brandon Carlo’s shot from the point. The Boston center then quickly picked up his career-high ninth goal of the season at 11:10 when he beat Los Angeles goaltender Pheonix Copley with a backhand in front. David Pastrnak also had two goals and leads the Bruins with 27 on the season. Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, and Charlie McAvoy added two assists for the Bruins, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games and have an NHL-best 64 points. Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots and beat Copley in the first NHL matchup of goalies born in Alaska. Swayman is from Anchorage while Copley hails from North Pole, Alaska.
Knicks upgrade Obi Toppin’s playing status ahead of Spurs rematch
New York Knicks reserve forward Obi Toppin is progressing with his recovery from a non-displaced right fibula head fracture. On Tuesday, the Knicks upgraded Toppin’s playing status from out to doubtful. The Knicks are scheduled to host the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of last week’s only win...
