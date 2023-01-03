ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Shari L
2d ago

How about the cards I mailed three weeks ago that never made it to the people I sent them to? Better check on the thieves that are working at the post office!!!!

Guest
2d ago

My mail gets delivered around 10pm most days. I have my packages held at the post office and can get them anytime after 10am instead of the 10pm delivery by the postal employee. Then the post office has the nerve to up the price of stamps

Barbara Lockway
1d ago

The mail delays caused my credit card payment to be late, so I was charged a $29 late fee which I had to pay. Frustrating!

