WNDU
Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property
Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue. Michiana doctors offer medical perspective after NFL player collapses on field. Cardiologists online who've seen the video of the play before Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed believe he suffered from what's called commotio cordis. First...
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Three local deals with Indiana men’s basketball that would make NIL even more fun
On Christmas day, the internet was blessed with a heartwarming video of Indiana men’s basketball junior guard Anthony Leal and his older sister, Lauren, who graduated from Indiana less than three weeks ago. Anthony gifted Lauren a card, which in part read, “Someone like you deserves no burdens or...
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
WANE-TV
Indiana has $700 million in unclaimed cash, here’s how to see if any is yours
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) In 2022, more than $62 million in unclaimed cash was returned to Indiana residents according to Attorney General Todd Rokita. That figure is no where near the $700 million that remains to be claimed. Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for...
cbs4indy.com
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery is reminding folks to check their Powerball tickets after a $150,000 winning ticket was purchased recently in Merrillville. Officials said the ticket was bought at the Speedway gas station located at 9299 Broadway. The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec....
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Indiana experts weigh in on health insurance benefits in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS—Now that 2023 has officially begun, many Hoosiers are now dealing with a renewed (or new) set of health insurance benefits. Those fresh plans can bring with them a new set of options, deductibles and possibly even restrictions. And, navigating them can be challenging. One big challenge people faced every year is how to […]
WISH-TV
54th annual Indy RV Expo is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
The 54th annual Indy RV Expo is the largest RV show in Indiana! The show runs January 7 – 8 and 11 – 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, joined us today and gave us a tour of one of his RVs.
SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 3): Cathedral faces Illinois No. 1 on Friday
By Mike Clark Unbeaten Ben Davis continues to roll through a strong schedule, while Noblesville Tournament champ Lawrence Central and Munster enter the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 27 Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through ...
963xke.com
AG: Hoosiers should check IndianaUnclaimed.gov to kick off 2023
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to check and see if they have money that is owed to them. You can go to IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if you have some extra money waiting for you in 2023. The following was released this week:
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
The savings plan helping people with disabilities cover living costs
INDIANAPOLIS — Living with a disability can be expensive with costs including support services and adaptive transportation. That is why Indiana is one of the states that offers an ABLE savings plan. The account lets people with a disability grow their money, tax-deferred, and put it toward living expenses.
wbiw.com
2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31
INDIANA – Heads up, hunters and anglers – all 2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. The 2023 licenses go on sale in January. Order yours as soon as you can. Have questions? To ask about your online license system account, license-purchasing errors, or deer control...
WOWO News
Why the recent rise in gas prices, $3.29 expected soon in Indiana
STATEWIDE (Network Indiana) – Many stations in Indiana will see gas prices reach as high as $3.29 per gallon this week. There are factors, however, that could indicate a price drop soon. “Given the downdrafts in the market yesterday and today, these increases could be quicker to erode,” said...
indianapublicradio.org
Holcomb unveils ambitious agenda for 2023, including more than $5 billion in new spending
Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to spend more than $5 billion in new and increased spending in Indiana’s next budget on everything from education to public health and economic development initiatives. Holcomb unveiled his 2023 agenda Wednesday, the most ambitious of his six years in office. While it spans a...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Survey: Where Hoosiers live, voting habits may suggest political polarization
More than 44 percent of Hoosiers find it extremely or somewhat important to live in a place where others share their political views. This could be contributing to political polarization. The Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier Survey also suggests that nearly 80 percent of Hoosiers see major differences between the...
State lawmakers are pushing for answers after recent carbon monoxide issues in Southern Indiana
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is investigating whether CenterPoint Energy followed safety laws when multiple customers reported carbon monoxide issues.
