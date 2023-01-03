ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WNDU

Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property

Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue. Michiana doctors offer medical perspective after NFL player collapses on field. Cardiologists online who've seen the video of the play before Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed believe he suffered from what's called commotio cordis. First...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

How to fight back against Indiana invasive species

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery is reminding folks to check their Powerball tickets after a $150,000 winning ticket was purchased recently in Merrillville. Officials said the ticket was bought at the Speedway gas station located at 9299 Broadway. The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec....
MERRILLVILLE, IN
103GBF

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana experts weigh in on health insurance benefits in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS—Now that 2023 has officially begun, many Hoosiers are now dealing with a renewed (or new) set of health insurance benefits.  Those fresh plans can bring with them a new set of options, deductibles and possibly even restrictions. And, navigating them can be challenging.   One big challenge people faced every year is how to […]
INDIANA STATE
963xke.com

AG: Hoosiers should check IndianaUnclaimed.gov to kick off 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to check and see if they have money that is owed to them. You can go to IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if you have some extra money waiting for you in 2023. The following was released this week:
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31

INDIANA – Heads up, hunters and anglers – all 2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. The 2023 licenses go on sale in January. Order yours as soon as you can. Have questions? To ask about your online license system account, license-purchasing errors, or deer control...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Why the recent rise in gas prices, $3.29 expected soon in Indiana

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana) – Many stations in Indiana will see gas prices reach as high as $3.29 per gallon this week. There are factors, however, that could indicate a price drop soon. “Given the downdrafts in the market yesterday and today, these increases could be quicker to erode,” said...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Survey: Where Hoosiers live, voting habits may suggest political polarization

More than 44 percent of Hoosiers find it extremely or somewhat important to live in a place where others share their political views. This could be contributing to political polarization. The Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier Survey also suggests that nearly 80 percent of Hoosiers see major differences between the...
INDIANA STATE

