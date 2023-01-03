MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Monday:
Big Sky Bonus
03-10-21-24, Bonus: 4
(three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-four; Bonus: four)
Estimated jackpot: $7,559
Lotto America
10-12-13-27-50, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5
(ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $33,680,000
Lucky For Life
04-12-15-25-44, Lucky Ball: 1
(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Powerball
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
