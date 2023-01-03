Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Apple Supplier Foxconn Says Output Recovering Despite Revenue Fall
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday output at its iPhone plant in China had "basically returned to normal" and December revenue, down 12.3% year-on-year, marked the start of a recovery. Production of Apple iPhones faced disruption ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New...
Dell looks to phase out Chinese chips by 2024 - Nikkei
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) plans to stop using China-made chips by 2024 and has told suppliers to reduce the amount of other made-in-China components in its products amid concerns over U.S.-Beijing tensions, Nikkei reported on Thursday.
Apple to sign Luxshare for iPhone production in China - FT
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is set to sign up Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475.SZ) to produce premium iPhone models, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Stocks Nudge Higher, Goldman Sachs, TSMC, Tesla, Solana - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Eyes On China Risk. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Thursday, extending a pattern that has dominated markets for much of the holiday-shortened week, as investors continue to track developments in China's Covid crisis and its impact on domestic growth prospects.
Dairy Exports Set Value Records & American Egg Production Down
**John Deere announced community investments totaling $55.5 million in 2022, a 30% increase over the prior year. According to www.agrimarketing.com, this represents 1.4% of the company's average net income over the previous three years and exceeds Deere's commitment of investing at least 1% of these earnings every year in civic initiatives.
Gizmodo
Apple Joins Amazon as Second Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Value in 2022
In a year marked by economic downturns and layoffs plaguing tech, two of the industry’s biggest heavyweights both lost more in terms of valuation than any other company before it. First came Amazon, and now, Apple. Combined, the two companies have shed roughly $2 trillion worth of valuation in around 12 months. If they were a country, Amazon and Apple’s recent stock valuation dip would surpass the combined GDPs of Sweden, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina.
Western Digital, Japan's Kioxia restart merger talks - Bloomberg News
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Memory chip maker Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) and Japan's Kioxia Holdings Corp have restarted merger talks, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
A war between China and Taiwan is the economic 'black swan' investors should be most worried about, ex-Fed chair Alan Greenspan warns
The risk of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is the most significant `black swan' scenario threatening markets, according to Alan Greenspan. The former Federal Reserve chair said in his 2023 investment outlook that a conflict between the two countries would be "a nightmare scenario" for the global economy. Chinese president...
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
CNBC
Samsung expected to post lowest quarterly profit in years due to memory chip 'market carnage'
Samsung's profit could nosedive nearly 50% when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings guidance, according to analyst estimates. The pessimism stems from a rapid fall in NAND and DRAM memory prices. Samsung is the global leader in memory chips. NAND and DRAM prices have fallen sharply in the fourth quarter due...
China Dec factory activity extends declines on COVID surge - Caixin PMI
BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December as surging COVID-19 infections disrupted production and weighed on demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.
Apple is cutting back on ordering key products in the face of weakening demand—here’s why analysts are still bullish on the company
Demand concerns are now a “clear overhang” for Apple stock, one analyst said. But Wall Street isn’t wavering on the tech giant’s long-term prospects.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On First Trading Day Of 2023
(RTTNews) - Stocks finished Tuesday's trading mostly lower, starting the New Year off on a negative note. The major averages saw initial strength but came under pressure over the course of morning trading. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels late in the session but remained in negative...
NBC Chicago
Hong Kong Stocks Rise 2%, Leading Gains in the Asia-Pacific as Investors Look Ahead to Fed Minutes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong shares led gains in the Asia-Pacific as investors looked ahead to the Fed's meeting minutes, watching for signs of more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.20%, with the Hang Seng Tech index gaining more than 3.31%....
Japan Dec factory activity posts sharpest fall in more than 2 years -PMI
TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japanese factory activity fell in December at the sharpest pace in 26 months, a business survey showed on Wednesday, with companies seeing further declines amid a global economic slowdown.
Asia shares up as sentiments boosted by Fed minutes, US jobs
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher following a rally on Wall Street as investors assessed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting of policymakers and welcomed encouraging data on U.S. jobs. Worries over China’s economic slowdown were weighing on regional sentiment. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% in morning trading to 25,943.93. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,068.60. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.6% to 2,268.29. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.3% to 21,274.44, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6% to 3,143.63. “Despite the positive close in Wall Street, the fade of earlier gains and muted moves in the U.S. equity futures this morning are driving more measured upside in the Asia session,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG, said in a report.
Taiwan exports seen declining for fourth straight month in December: Reuters Poll
TAIPEI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports in December likely dropped from a year earlier for the fourth month in a row amid fears of a global recession, uncertainties due to the war in Ukraine, and COVID-19 controls in China, according to a Reuters poll.
German exports unexpectedly fall in November
BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks May See Initial Strength Ahead Of Fed Minutes
(RTTNews) - After starting the New Year off on a negative note, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.6 percent. Wall Street may benefit...
