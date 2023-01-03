Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
(iSeeCars) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'
Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.
Top Speed
What Happens To All Of The Old EV Batteries?
As the future turns electric, consumers are wondering where their car batteries come from, and what happens to them when they are replaced. It's smart to worry about the environmental impact these things have on our planet. We will take a closer look at the EV battery process from start to finish. From recycling the old to building the new, your questions are sure to be answered here!
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV)
Heated seats can draw power away from your electric car's battery, but its not as much as you think. The post Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either.
Jalopnik
South Korea Orders Tesla to Pay Millions for Overstating Range
Tesla will have to pay South Korea a little more than $2 million over alleged false advertising, the EV maker has a bona fide second-in-command behind Elon Musk now, and Hyundai and Kia have hopeful targets for the new year. All that and more in this January 3, 2023 edition of The Morning Shift.
kalkinemedia.com
EVs make up 80 percent of new car sales in Norway
Electric vehicles accounted for almost four out of every five new car registrations in Norway last year, setting a new record, according to figures released Monday. Led by US carmaker Tesla, which topped the list with a 12.2 percent market share, 138,265 new electric cars were sold in the Scandinavian country last year, representing 79.3 percent of total passenger car sales, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said in a statement.
Engadget
Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023
Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Secret Strategy For Pricing Its Vehicles
Tesla has a secret and simple strategy in how it prices its vehicles. Here's what it is. Tesla has a secret pricing strategy for its vehicles. This strategy is very simple and may surprise you. One of the key metrics to look at when it comes to the price of vehicles is what is the average market price for a vehicle.
Is Jeep 4xe for Hybrids, Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) or Electric Vehicles (EVs)?
Jeep is debuting more 4xe models across its lineup. Are these SUVs hybrid, plug-in hybrids, or full on EVs? The post Is Jeep 4xe for Hybrids, Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) or Electric Vehicles (EVs)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Harness The Sun's Energy And Go Electric: 5 Best Solar Cars On The Market
In an era of electric vehicles, all major car manufacturers strive to stand out from the crowd with unique models, that continuously offer greater range and power; while some new brands have also innovated EVs by integrating solar cells into the car body, in order to provide 100% solar energy to the battery pack in an ecological, sustainable way.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Tesla stock plunge intensifies outlook divide
Few stocks and companies are as divisive as Tesla. Its dramatic 65% plunge last year, its worst ever, has only intensified the debate. Why it matters: Investors in the past largely valued Tesla in a category of its own — neither purely tech nor auto. But with legacy car brands catching up and global market and economic conditions working against Tesla right now, the premium has steadily gotten smaller.
traveltomorrow.com
Electric cars sales in Norway near 80% in 2022
Norway is often listed among the most sustainable countries in the world and its reputation lives on as the wealthy Nordic country reached another record-breaking year for electric vehicles (EV), selling almost 80% of these vehicles in 2022, compared to the year before. 1. Rising EV market share. The share...
Tesla, EV rivals absorb costs after China pulls plug on subsidy
SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China’s decision to end a more than decade-long subsidy for electric vehicle purchases has forced automakers, including Tesla (TSLA.O), to deepen discounts to maintain sales as demand eases in the world's largest market.
notebookcheck.net
YouTuber attempts to fast charge his Tesla Model 3 Performance during winter storm at -14°F
Most EV owners and prospective buyers are probably well aware of the fact that electric cars can lose quite a bit of range when driving during winter. However, drivers who do not have access to a heated garage could, at least in theory, also be surprised when they try to charge their battery-powered vehicle at very low temperatures, which has now been illustrated by an experiment involving the Tesla Model 3.
