Read full article on original website
Related
China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started
In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
Japan is about to roll out new entry requirements that only affect people traveling from China as China's COVID cases soar
An estimated 250 million COVID infections were recorded in December alone, per leaked Chinese official notes.
Chinese tourists are ready to travel abroad again. Here's why some countries are hesitant
China announced it will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals and resume outbound travel for Chinese citizens. But the announcement sparked concern among some overseas governments as China's Covid cases skyrocket.
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
CNBC
Here's a list of places imposing rules on travelers from China as Covid surges
Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travelers from China as Covid-19 cases in the country surge following its relaxation of "zero-Covid" rules. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. Authorities around the world are imposing...
Labor flags wastewater tests on inbound planes as mandatory Covid checks for China arrivals resumes
Australia is planning to introduce wastewater testing for incoming flights in an attempt to gather more information about the possible entry of new Covid variants. The health minister, Mark Butler, announced the measure on Monday in a round of interviews defending the decision to reimpose pre-flight Covid testing for passengers from China as necessary because of a “absence of comprehensive information” about the disease in China.
China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions taken by some countries against their travelers are not supported by research and are instead politically motivated.
Covid news – live: China threatens retaliation over travel rules as ‘70% of Shanghai infected’
Beijing has threatened to impose counter-measures on countries such as the UK following the introduction of new Covid restrictions on passengers arriving from China.“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”People arriving from China into Britain need to present a negative Covid test before entry. Earlier today, however, a Cabinet minister announced that...
China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns
Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season. This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common...
China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday.
CNBC
EU requires travelers from China to take a Covid test before entering Europe
Passengers departing from China will have to present a negative Covid test before leaving the country if heading toward one of the 27 EU countries. Officials in China have criticized recently imposed testing requirements on travelers from the country and threatened to take reciprocal countermeasures. The U.S., India, U.K., Japan...
CNBC
South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from Covid quarantine
The person tested positive after arriving at Incheon International Airport near Seoul late on Tuesday and was transferred to a nearby hotel to await admission to quarantine, but then went missing, a health official said. The individual, who was not identified, has been placed on a wanted list, the official,...
Philippines' Marcos heads to Beijing, talks with Xi to include South China Sea
MANILA/BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will fly to Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit, during which he is expected to discuss, among other things, Beijing's activities in the disputed South China Sea that Manila describes as illegal.
As travel resumes, China's luxury shoppers ask: Paris or Hainan?
SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An end to China's travel curbs this month is expected to revive demand in the global luxury retail market, which has been starved of mainland visitors for three years, but many consumers now see more reasons to do their high-end shopping locally.
Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Sunday
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross from each side every day without quarantine, the city’s leader said. The city’s land and sea border checkpoints with the mainland have been largely closed for almost three years under China’s “zero-COVID” strategy, which has restricted entry to the country, isolated infected people and locked down areas with outbreaks. The reopening is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Hong Kong’s economy. Thursday’s announcement came as China is easing some of the world’s toughest anti-virus controls. From Sunday, China will also gradually increase the number of flights between Hong Kong and the mainland and scrap the limit on passenger numbers for flights from the city, the Chinese government said in a statement. “My personal inclination is, if factors permit, I want to allow a large number of people to go through because that has been the voice of a lot of people, both locally and overseas — wishing Hong Kong to proceed to normalcy as quickly as possible,” Chief Executive John Lee said at a press conference.
Revealed: Covid tests on arrival from China optional as government accused of ‘muddled thinking’
Passengers from China who arrive in the UK next week will not face compulsory Covid tests on arrival, it can be revealed.In stark contrast to other countries, testing at Heathrow airport will be voluntary, and those who test positive will neither be quarantined or ordered to self-isolate. The government is bringing back travel restrictions for passengers from mainland China – excluding Hong Kong – on Thursday 5 January. They must present a negative test before boarding a direct flight to London Heathrow or Manchester, currently the only two arrival points.Since Beijing abandoned its “zero Covid” policy, the virus has spread...
China threatens countries Covid testing Chinese people after Australia brought in the measure
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he's not concerned about China threatening retaliatory action with new COVID testing requirements due to come into effect.
Comments / 0