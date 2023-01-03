Read full article on original website
Related
Off-duty officer charged with murder released from hospital, arrested: Sheriff
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The off-duty police officer who shot and killed a man in the midst of a domestic dispute New Year’s Day has been released from the hospital, arrested, and charged with murder, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office charged Ofc. Kwaku […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Ranlo Police Officer Charged With First Degree Murder, Remains Behind Bars Without Bond
RANLO, N.C. — A Ranlo Police Officer is behind bars without bond charged in a murder that happened New Year’s day. According to search warrants, Officer Kwaku Agyapon investigated a domestic violence case where that deadly shooting happened back in November. And according to search warrants, the officer...
Accused Ranlo cop in hospital after fatal New Year’s Day shooting
Investigators say Kwaku Agyapon was off duty when he was stabbed multiple times and killed the suspect using his service weapon. Neighbors say there were at least five shots.
Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County
An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
Wave 3
Troubleshooter: Video shows “grave dirt” belonging to mother accused of killing her son in demonic ritual
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Newly released video offers a clue before a 5-year-old would be killed in a satanic ritual, according to police. The now-gut wrenching moments include the child interacting with a South Carolina deputy after his mother, Dejaune Anderson, allegedly took police on a chase. “I lost...
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
WRDW-TV
What attorneys say you should do if you realize you’re too impaired to drive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry lawyers are offering advice on what to do if you realize you are intoxicated once you get behind the wheel in the wake of a state lawmaker being cited for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort County), said he realized...
qcnews.com
Caylee's Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari
“It certainly becomes emotional; these are the types of cases that pull at your heartstrings,” said Republican Representative Kelly Hastings, who got Caylee’s Law passed in North Carolina in 2013. Caylee’s Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old …. “It certainly becomes emotional; these are the types...
kiss951.com
It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower
It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize after buying $20 scratch-off at gas station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news relase. Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to […]
wfmynews2.com
North Carolinians can get a free bike helmet. Here's how
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina organizations can apply for free helmets and it's all part of an annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets. The N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations...
power98fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
Former Catawba County lawmaker dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
More people moved to the Carolinas in 2022. Where did they come from?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Notice some new faces in the neighborhood or moving vans last year? United Van Lines said that's because the Carolinas were a popular destination for people to call home in 2022. The moving company shared the results of its 46th annual National Movers Study, which found...
WITN
Do you have free money waiting for you?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our state’s treasurer claims you have a better chance at claiming cash through a state initiative than winning the Mega Millions Jackpot. Treasurer Dale Folwell says all it takes is a few taps on your smartphone to enter into NC Cash’s portal for free.
southparkmagazine.com
Top Doctors of North Carolina: Charlotte Region
North Carolina’s most respected doctors in 60 specialties are presented in this annual report published by SouthPark’s sister publication Business North Carolina. Those cited were selected by their peers with a goal of saluting the state’s leading medical practitioners. Methodology and disclaimer: This report was produced by...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of North Carolina: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Exactly one month after North Carolina’s secession from the Union in 1861, the state adopted its first official flag. Flag designer William G. Browne, an artist residing in Raleigh, created the design. Johnston Jones, who served as state adjutant general in 1885, introduced the first of two subsequent flag designs. The flag has not changed much since. In this article, we will explore the flag of North Carolina further, including its history, meaning, and symbolism.
wccbcharlotte.com
Atmospheric River Brings Numerous Threats To California
California’s Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a State of Emergency as an Atmospheric River soaks most of the state. An Atmospheric River is a river in the sky of water vapor. They are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere that can create extreme rainfall and floods. They can induce mudslides and cause catastrophic damage.
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Minor League Ballpark Wins 2022 Ballpark Of The Year Title
Atrium Health Ballpark (AHB) was recently recognized as Ballpark Digest’s 2022 Ballpark of the Year. AHB is home to the Kannapolis Cannonballers the city’s Minor League team, a Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The Ballpark of The Year honor is given to the best major and minor league venues across the country.
Comments / 0