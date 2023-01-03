ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFAE

Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County

An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Caylee's Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari

“It certainly becomes emotional; these are the types of cases that pull at your heartstrings,” said Republican Representative Kelly Hastings, who got Caylee’s Law passed in North Carolina in 2013. Caylee’s Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old …. “It certainly becomes emotional; these are the types...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower

It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wfmynews2.com

North Carolinians can get a free bike helmet. Here's how

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina organizations can apply for free helmets and it's all part of an annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets. The N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Former Catawba County lawmaker dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WITN

Do you have free money waiting for you?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our state’s treasurer claims you have a better chance at claiming cash through a state initiative than winning the Mega Millions Jackpot. Treasurer Dale Folwell says all it takes is a few taps on your smartphone to enter into NC Cash’s portal for free.
WASHINGTON STATE
southparkmagazine.com

Top Doctors of North Carolina: Charlotte Region

North Carolina’s most respected doctors in 60 specialties are presented in this annual report published by SouthPark’s sister publication Business North Carolina. Those cited were selected by their peers with a goal of saluting the state’s leading medical practitioners. Methodology and disclaimer: This report was produced by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of North Carolina: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Exactly one month after North Carolina’s secession from the Union in 1861, the state adopted its first official flag. Flag designer William G. Browne, an artist residing in Raleigh, created the design. Johnston Jones, who served as state adjutant general in 1885, introduced the first of two subsequent flag designs. The flag has not changed much since. In this article, we will explore the flag of North Carolina further, including its history, meaning, and symbolism.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

Atmospheric River Brings Numerous Threats To California

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a State of Emergency as an Atmospheric River soaks most of the state. An Atmospheric River is a river in the sky of water vapor. They are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere that can create extreme rainfall and floods. They can induce mudslides and cause catastrophic damage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Minor League Ballpark Wins 2022 Ballpark Of The Year Title

Atrium Health Ballpark (AHB) was recently recognized as Ballpark Digest’s 2022 Ballpark of the Year. AHB is home to the Kannapolis Cannonballers the city’s Minor League team, a Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The Ballpark of The Year honor is given to the best major and minor league venues across the country.
KANNAPOLIS, NC

