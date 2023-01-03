Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Video: Chilly rain tonight changes to icy mix in New Hampshire
An unsettled stretch of weather continues through the end of the work week. There will be periods of rain, wintry mix, ice, and snow later tonight and early Thursday...brighter and drying out over the weekend. Continued cloudy this afternoon with a few lingering brief light showers or sprinkles, temperatures will...
WMUR.com
Video: Falling temperatures could mean slippery roads in New Hampshire
The next round of rain and wintry mix moves through late Wednesday night and into Thursday. There will be periods of rain, light wintry mix, ice, and snow showers as this system moves through. Brighter and we will dry out over the weekend. Rain moves in later Wednesday evening. As...
WMUR.com
Wintry mix for some areas Thursday in New Hampshire; some light snow Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest wintry system New Hampshire is dealing with will bring light rain and a wintry mix for some on Thursday before some snow accumulates Friday. As temperatures continue to cool off Thursday morning, a wintry mix in the northern half of New Hampshire could make some roads messy, as any untreated surfaces will become slick.
WMUR.com
VIDEO: Slick conditions possible
The latest system moving through is light rain and a wintry mix...some slippery conditions are possible the farther north you go across NH today. After some light snow Friday, Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. As temperatures continue to cool off this morning, a wintry mix in the northern...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Rain, wintry mix, some snow
VIDEO: Get a look at the hour-by-hour timeline for the wintry precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Read the full forecast here.
WMUR.com
Video: More wet weather could cause problems on roads in New Hampshire
An unsettled stretch of weather continues through the end of the work week. There will be periods of rain, wintry mix, ice, and snow. The worst of it looks to be late Wednesday into early Thursday. Brighter and drying out over the weekend. Showers and freezing rain/wintry mix continues across...
WMUR.com
Rain to change to snow, sleet, freezing rain in New Hampshire for Wednesday night, Thursday morning
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will contend with more winter weather – including rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain – Wednesday night into Thursday. Cloudy and relatively mild temps moved in on Wednesday. >> Hour-by-hour timeline. Another round of rain (some mixing far north) took over Wednesday...
WMUR.com
VIDEO: Freezing drizzle could lead to icy conditions
After a quiet start to the week, an unsettled stretch takes over. Pockets of wintry precipitation are possible this morning, with more widespread mix expected Wednesday night into Thursday. With temperatures a few degrees below freezing this morning, the concern is for some patchy freezing drizzle during the morning commute....
WCAX
Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, northern New England was bracing for a major winter storm event-- the ice storm of January 1998. Inches of rain-turned-ice piled up across the Champlain Valley, the St. Lawrence Valley and southern Quebec, dragging down power lines and causing thousands to lose power in the cold weather, forcing people into shelters for warmth and food.
WMUR.com
Video: Mild stretch continues Monday before freezing rain moves through NH
A mild stretch continues into Monday, but there are big changes to the forecast beyond that. Temperatures trend sharply cooler, and there may be some periods of wintry precipitation over the next several days. Monday looks dry aside from a flurry or snow shower in the mountains. Highs will reach...
5 Drivers You’ll See on New Hampshire Roads This Winter
Who else is ready for a ton of snow in the Granite State?. That's right, the fresh powder will be covering New Hampshire like it does every winter. A blanket of white just draped over everything everywhere. And that includes the roads... Of course, that also means that you're bound...
Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?
As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
NHPR
NH blueberries need cold winters. Climate change threatens them.
Bill Bartlett and his wife have owned Bartlett’s Blueberry Farm in Newport for 38 years. And he says he’s seen winters change a lot over that time. “We have far more milder days than we used to,” he said. “We rarely get temperatures much below 10 above. Now that would be cold to us, where in the beginning, it wouldn't be uncommon at all for it to be 15 below, 20 below.”
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Vermont with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Dozens evacuated after storm brings flooding to Northern California
A storm over the weekend has brought heavy floods, high winds and landslides to Northern California. At least one person is dead and dozens more had to be evacuated. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
Lie a Lot? 3 New England States Surprisingly Landed in Top 10 for Most Dishonest
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you think that you live in a state where some may be very good at lying? Are you yourself a good liar? It is not news that dishonest people can be found almost everyplace around the globe. I mean come on, who hasn't told at least a little white lie once in their lives?
travelawaits.com
13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England
New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is The State Bird of New Hampshire?
The State Bird of New Hampshire is The Purple Finch. A famous symbol of the state is the purple finch. It has been living in New England for hundreds of years. The New Hampshire purple finch is unique in that it has a colorful red and brown head. The male has a much more colorful head than the female.
laconiadailysun.com
Comments / 0