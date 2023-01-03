ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Video: Chilly rain tonight changes to icy mix in New Hampshire

An unsettled stretch of weather continues through the end of the work week. There will be periods of rain, wintry mix, ice, and snow later tonight and early Thursday...brighter and drying out over the weekend. Continued cloudy this afternoon with a few lingering brief light showers or sprinkles, temperatures will...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Wintry mix for some areas Thursday in New Hampshire; some light snow Friday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest wintry system New Hampshire is dealing with will bring light rain and a wintry mix for some on Thursday before some snow accumulates Friday. As temperatures continue to cool off Thursday morning, a wintry mix in the northern half of New Hampshire could make some roads messy, as any untreated surfaces will become slick.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

VIDEO: Slick conditions possible

The latest system moving through is light rain and a wintry mix...some slippery conditions are possible the farther north you go across NH today. After some light snow Friday, Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. As temperatures continue to cool off this morning, a wintry mix in the northern...
WMUR.com

VIDEO: Freezing drizzle could lead to icy conditions

After a quiet start to the week, an unsettled stretch takes over. Pockets of wintry precipitation are possible this morning, with more widespread mix expected Wednesday night into Thursday. With temperatures a few degrees below freezing this morning, the concern is for some patchy freezing drizzle during the morning commute....
WCAX

Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, northern New England was bracing for a major winter storm event-- the ice storm of January 1998. Inches of rain-turned-ice piled up across the Champlain Valley, the St. Lawrence Valley and southern Quebec, dragging down power lines and causing thousands to lose power in the cold weather, forcing people into shelters for warmth and food.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Mild stretch continues Monday before freezing rain moves through NH

A mild stretch continues into Monday, but there are big changes to the forecast beyond that. Temperatures trend sharply cooler, and there may be some periods of wintry precipitation over the next several days. Monday looks dry aside from a flurry or snow shower in the mountains. Highs will reach...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?

As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

NH blueberries need cold winters. Climate change threatens them.

Bill Bartlett and his wife have owned Bartlett’s Blueberry Farm in Newport for 38 years. And he says he’s seen winters change a lot over that time. “We have far more milder days than we used to,” he said. “We rarely get temperatures much below 10 above. Now that would be cold to us, where in the beginning, it wouldn't be uncommon at all for it to be 15 below, 20 below.”
NEWPORT, NH
Seacoast Current

Lie a Lot? 3 New England States Surprisingly Landed in Top 10 for Most Dishonest

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you think that you live in a state where some may be very good at lying? Are you yourself a good liar? It is not news that dishonest people can be found almost everyplace around the globe. I mean come on, who hasn't told at least a little white lie once in their lives?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
travelawaits.com

13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England

New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is The State Bird of New Hampshire?

The State Bird of New Hampshire is The Purple Finch. A famous symbol of the state is the purple finch. It has been living in New England for hundreds of years. The New Hampshire purple finch is unique in that it has a colorful red and brown head. The male has a much more colorful head than the female.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

