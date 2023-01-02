Read full article on original website
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Train collides with vehicle near Boulder, resulting in hospitalization
According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, a vehicle collided with a car northwest of Boulder on Wednesday evening. While the exact time of the accident wasn't noted, details were released at 6 PM. Images from the scene show heavy damage to the vehicle, with the trunk of the car destroyed....
Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder
A store employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boulder Police Department.
KDVR.com
New details released about Idaho murder suspect
Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Denver weather: Flurries possible Friday. There will be several inches of new snow in the high country, but only a...
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
weather5280.com
Atmospheric River: how much moisture hits Colorado and Denver's next chance for snow
We've written about the wet weather pattern across the western US, especially with this latest storm slamming into California, but a lot of that water will not make it to Colorado, which leaves Denver's snow chances low for quite awhile. We discussed a favorable snowfall pattern for our mountains in...
Trash continues to pile up in Aurora neighborhood
The trash continues to pile up along the streets, as neighbors make failed attempts to contact the company.
Denver gives initial approval to wage theft ordinance
(Denver, Colo.) More than $728 million per year is stolen from Colorado workers, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute. Denver wants to crack down on companies stealing from workers. Wage theft can result from misclassifying workers as independent contractors, not allowing the required legal lunch and break times, illegal deductions and having workers punch out but keep working.
9News
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
Loveland’s Dairy Queen Makes History in the Final Hours of 2022
When you think of Dairy Queen in Loveland, one thing certainly comes to mind... It's a Northern Colorado staple and we all love it. From Blizzards to ice cream cones, at one point in time, a vast majority of us have been to the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
9News
Church pays off over $1 million in medical debt for Coloradans
The church says approximately half of the retired debt was held by families in Larimer, Weld, and Boulder counties. The rest was for families elsewhere in Colorado.
lifeoncaphill.com
Kum & Go closes its fuel free locations in Denver
Kum & Go’s two fuel-free stores in Denver closed in December. The convenience stores were located at 1250 E. 17th Ave. in City Park West and 1610 Little Raven St. in the Union Station neighborhood. According to Convenience Store News online, Kum & Go opened its first of fuel-free...
Breckenridge seeks to replace 50-year-old lift to enhance guest experience
The US Forest Service is seeking feedback from the public related to a proposal for a lift replacement at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The resort is seeking to replace their 50-year-old, two-person '5-Chair' lift with a modern, high-speed detachable quad lift. Those familiar with Breckenridge Resort will recognize this as the lift that services the large terrain park at the base of Peak 8, also allowing direct access to beginner runs without requiring the skiing of intermediate runs – not the case with the two larger lifts at this base area (Rip's Ride provides similar beginner access, but is much smaller).
Who is Benjamin Gorelick, Colorado’s Mushroom Rabbi?
On the heels of Colorado passing Proposition 122 which decriminalizes certain psychedelics including psilocybin mushrooms, a man named Benjamin Gorelick, also known as the Mushroom Rabbi, has been in the news. This begs the question, what exactly is a mushroom rabbi? Keep scrolling to learn about Gorelick and his position...
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
Colorado leads nation in per capita personal income
Colorado was ranked as a top state in the nation for per capita personal income, according to a report released Wednesday by the Leeds Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado’s per capita personal income increased 7.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 and personal income...
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes Park
A gathering space at Trailborn Rocky Mountains, a new hotel opening near Rocky Mountain National Park later this year.Photo byTrailborn Rocky Mountains. (Estes Park, CO) A new boutique hotel brand rooted in the great outdoors will debut in Estes Park this spring.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Unlimited nights of short-term renting coming to a neighborhood near you
The moratorium on short-term rental licenses in neighborhood overlay zones of unincorporated Summit County is nearing its end. While considering percentage caps on the number of licenses by basin, the Summit Board of County Commissioners is also considering, due to enforcement difficulty, lifting any nightly limits for licensees. That’s unlimited nights coming to a short-term rentals near you!
