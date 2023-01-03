Read full article on original website
Shakira shares message about ‘betrayal’ after Gerard Piqué split
Shakira shared a candid message with her fans as she welcomed in the new year.Posting the message to Instagram, the Colombian-born pop star wrote spoke about healing wounds after experiencing “heartache”.The 45-year-old announced her split from husband Gerard Piqué in June 2022, after 11 years together.“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” the“Hips Don’t Lie”singer wrote.“Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she urged fans. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy...
Shakira Shares Optimistic Message About Healing After Split From Gerard Pique: ‘In the Midst of Heartbreak We Can Continue to Love’
Adele's Latest Health Struggles Have Fans Worried
From an outsider's perspective, it seems that Adele's Las Vegas shows have been going very smoothly. While her residency, "Weekends with Adele," got off to a bit of a rocky start, originally being postponed as a result of COVID-19, all of the shows were ultimately sold out in spite of soaring ticket prices ranging up to thousands of dollars, per 8 News Now. Yet, while things look to be going swimmingly with "Weekends with Adele," fans who attended the Grammy winner's most recent concert may be seeing things a bit differently.
Peta Murgatroyd Opens Up About Family Emergency “I’m Spending Everyday With Him in The Hospital”
An urgent family emergency sent Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd to Australia over the weekend. The sudden news made her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy cancel all of his initial plans. Peta Murgatroyd Went to Australia to Be With Her Family. Murgatroyd immediately caught a flight to her native...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Madonna confuses fans with ‘weird’ black lace balaclava
Madonna’s fans are having a tough time facing her latest fashion statement. On Wednesday, the Queen of Pop, 64, posted an Instagram Reel and several Instagram Stories wearing a black lace balaclava, matching bustier and plenty of bling. Madonna wore one of her signature diamond grills and accessorized further with a riding crop, just as she did during Art Basel in Miami last week. But the Material Girl’s followers couldn’t wrap their heads around her face-obscuring ensemble. “You are an amazing singer and you don’t need to be doing all of this! It’s making you look old and desperate for attention….please stop!” one commented...
‘Me and Madonna were inseparable – but it became too much’: Alek Keshishian on the art of documenting pop stardom
In 1991, an often wincingly candid documentary about Madonna supposedly invented a genre. Truth or Dare, which was released in the UK as the decidedly more salacious In Bed with Madonna, is often described as the blueprint for the dozens of pop star docs that followed, from One Direction: This Is Us to Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana. But that’s false. For the most part, it stands alone. It’s the only pop star-approved pop star documentary that could justifiably send its subject’s publicists into a cold sweat. After all, none of Truth or Dare’s many imitators captured their stars fellating bottles...
Gabrielle Union: My marriage was dysfunctional from day one
Gabrielle Union says her first marriage was "dysfunctional" from the very start. The 50-year-old actress initially tied the knot with NFL player Chris Howard, 47, in 2001 but they split in 2005 and she has now admitted that neither of them felt that their marriage should "get in the way" of them dating other people and so they both felt "entitled" to be unfaithful to one another.
Taylor Swift New Album 2023: 'Anti-Hero' Singer Releasing THIS Before Start of 'Eras' Tour
There is big news for Taylor Swift fans because it has been said that she will release an album in 2023. This follows the triumph of her tenth album, "Midnights," which smashed several records across the history of music and was released in October. Due to her popularity in 2022,...
John Mayer on How Sobriety Changed His 'Womanizing' Ways: "I Don't Have the Liquid Courage"
John Mayer has changed his ways-gone is the bad boy, womanizing, guitar-playing singer, and he attributes this huge change to six years of sobriety. During his appearance at the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the "Daughters" singer revealed that retreating from the limelight has immensely helped him get back on track and that his dating life is a lot more mellow than it used to be.
