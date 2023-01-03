After criticism, NFL denies it wanted to restart Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed

Thankfully, Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor stepped up and made a decision on their own Monday night.

In the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and was attended to by medical personnel as distraught teammates watched. Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance as many of his teammates were weeping.

The initial plan was to give each team 5 minutes to warm up and start playing again, according to the “Monday Night Football” broadcast, which stated that detail several times .

ESPN reported the NFL held a conference call after the game was postponed, and executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said there was no discussion about giving players just 5 minutes to return to action.

“What was most important was that it wasn’t about proceeding with the game,” Vincent said during the conference call, per ESPN. “Frankly, that aspect never crossed my mind or their mind internally. We asked that (referee) Shawn (Smith) communicate with both Taylor and Coach McDermott getting the players together. Frankly, it was just about getting a pulse of where they were at that particular time.”

Taylor walked across the field and talked with McDermott. They made the decision to take the players off the field. An hour later, the NFL had decided to suspend the game.

Many Chiefs players shared prayers on social media for Hamlin, who reportedly was given CPR on the field.

Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders wrote on Twitter: “Me personally, i couldn’t watch my brother get CPR then go play 3 more quarters of football. @NFL let those men go to the hospital. At the end of the day, this is one big fraternity. That man could be your teammate tmrw. Damn man this one hurts. You got this Hamlin.”

The thought of trying to restart the game mortified many viewers.

People around the NFL shared harsh words on Twitter about the ESPN broadcasters saying the game would start again after a 5-minute break. Here’s a sample of what was being said.





