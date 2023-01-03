Read full article on original website
City of Waco launches small business grant program
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco Housing and Community Development Department has launched a citywide grant program. The City says “We All Win Waco” is in support of small businesses. The grant utilizes funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), in addition to funding added from the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) budget and City’s general fund, to support those small businesses in historically blighted commercial corridors.
Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
Killeen City Council motions to table discussion on renaming Fort Hood Street
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Killeen city council made a motion Tuesday evening to come back on its discussion to rename Fort Hood Street to Fort Cavazos. The motion came with much conversation between city council members. The main concern was for businesses lining both sides of the road.
Now Leasing: What Will Replace The Movie Theater At The Temple, Texas Mall?
With the end of the 2022, changes were already in store for Central Texas. One early one in 2023 that some dreaded was the loss of the business in the Temple Mall. Earlier in December of 2022, it was revealed that the movie theater was set to close its doors at the end of the month.
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named as lone finalist to serve school district near Waco
Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.
Infamous 1916 Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington," was commissioned in 2021 and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post. Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.
Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure
This appears to be the first lawsuit over Texas' recent ballot initiatives calling for marijuana decriminalization.
Waco-area news briefs: Christmas trees recycling available Saturday at Heritage Square
The Waco Rotary Club will meet at noon Tuesday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive. Nick Florence, a former Baylor University quarterback and now Baylor director of development, will discuss the latest on the 7,000-seat mixed-use Foster Pavilion, which will be home to Baylor’s basketball teams and, in conjunction with the city of Waco, be used for a variety of events and concerts.
Residents at Temple apartment complex fed up with maintenance issues
TEMPLE, Texas — Residents living at The Retreat Apartments in Temple are fed up with the maintenance issues they claim to have been enduring for the last few years. Now, a handful of residents are banning together to seek legal help to either break their lease without any effect to their credit or finally get their issues resolved.
Bowen Family Foundation donation benefits homeless youth
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network (HOTBHN) has received a $25,000 donation from the Bowen Family Foundation. The organization says this was done to advance the work being done for young adults experiencing homelessness. The Bowen Family Foundation is a local foundation based in Waco which was established by Texas country music singer and songwriter Wade Bowen and his family to directly support children, youth, and their families in and around Waco.
McLennan and Bell County see COVID-19 cases increase post-holiday travel
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — With Central Texans returning home from holiday travel the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Its a part of a nationwide trend causing some counties around Dallas to recommend wearing masks again. On the last day of 2022...
Waco restaurant owner served the late legendary journalist Barbara Walters
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A number of notable guests like Willie Nelson, Jerry Jones and Greg Abbott have all stopped by George’s Restaurant in Waco. But believe it or not, Barbara Walters was among those served over the years. It all started when the restaurant’s owner Sammy Citrano developed...
Busted pipe leads to delay in Bartlett ISD classes
BARTLETT, Texas (FOX 44) – The winter cold snap we experienced in December will mean a longer break than expected for students of the Bartlett Independent School District. The district posted on Facebook Monday that classes will not begin until Thursday, January 5. FOX 44 News has learned that a pipe burst in the schools’ cafeteria during the cold snap. Crews are still working on repairing the damages.
South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed
(Texas News Radio) — A Texas inmate was caught on video escaping from a prisoner transport van in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. KYTX-TV reported a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was transporting Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, between jail facilities when the inmate kicked out a passenger window of the van and broke the barricade.
Man exposed himself to women and kids at Waco businesses and parks, police say
WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to women and children at businesses for the past several months. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Police said starting in Sept. 2022, Smith began exposing himself...
