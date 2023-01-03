ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

City of Waco launches small business grant program

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco Housing and Community Development Department has launched a citywide grant program. The City says “We All Win Waco” is in support of small businesses. The grant utilizes funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), in addition to funding added from the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) budget and City’s general fund, to support those small businesses in historically blighted commercial corridors.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
WACO, TX
kagstv.com

Infamous 1916 Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington," was commissioned in 2021 and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post. Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Christmas trees recycling available Saturday at Heritage Square

The Waco Rotary Club will meet at noon Tuesday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive. Nick Florence, a former Baylor University quarterback and now Baylor director of development, will discuss the latest on the 7,000-seat mixed-use Foster Pavilion, which will be home to Baylor’s basketball teams and, in conjunction with the city of Waco, be used for a variety of events and concerts.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Residents at Temple apartment complex fed up with maintenance issues

TEMPLE, Texas — Residents living at The Retreat Apartments in Temple are fed up with the maintenance issues they claim to have been enduring for the last few years. Now, a handful of residents are banning together to seek legal help to either break their lease without any effect to their credit or finally get their issues resolved.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Bowen Family Foundation donation benefits homeless youth

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network (HOTBHN) has received a $25,000 donation from the Bowen Family Foundation. The organization says this was done to advance the work being done for young adults experiencing homelessness. The Bowen Family Foundation is a local foundation based in Waco which was established by Texas country music singer and songwriter Wade Bowen and his family to directly support children, youth, and their families in and around Waco.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Busted pipe leads to delay in Bartlett ISD classes

BARTLETT, Texas (FOX 44) – The winter cold snap we experienced in December will mean a longer break than expected for students of the Bartlett Independent School District. The district posted on Facebook Monday that classes will not begin until Thursday, January 5. FOX 44 News has learned that a pipe burst in the schools’ cafeteria during the cold snap. Crews are still working on repairing the damages.
BARTLETT, TX
KCEN

South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy