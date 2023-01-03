ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Where To Watch Manchester United v Bournemouth, Premier League, Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfMRR_0k1TEb2n00

Manchester United face Bournemouth on Tuesday and here is where you can find the TV details, kick off time and more.

Manchester United are truly beginning to show their major improvement under Erik Ten Hag with yet another victory under their belt on Saturday. United were victorious 0-1 away at Wolves on Saturday thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman started the game from the bench following a disciplinary from Ten Hag. Rashford revealed he arrived for a team meeting late and that the issue had been resolved.

The attacker came from the bench to score the winner in the game, once again proving his much improved form. Rashford would be expected to start once again on Tuesday against Bournemouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhORU_0k1TEb2n00

IMAGO / PA Images

With games coming thick and fast, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Ten Hag was to choose to rotate his team in some way. The likes of Kobbie Mainoo have appeared on the bench on a number of occasions.

There is a lack of depth in attack especially with Anthony Martial being the clubs only out and out number nine. However, United have been handed a boost with the imminent return of Lisandro Martinez in defence.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Diogo Dalot is still set to be out of action for the upcoming game as well as Jadon Sancho. Sancho however has returned to Manchester but will follow an individual training plan.

Where To Watch?

The game kicks off at 8pm in the United Kingdom but unfortunately the game is NOT available on TV. Highlights will be available on Match of the Day 2 later in the night.

In the United States, the game will be available to watch on Peacock Premium.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success

Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
BBC

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle United: Newcastle earn point against league-leaders Arsenal

Newcastle United frustrated Premier League leaders Arsenal to earn a point with a dogged display at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal were hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points but found themselves drawn into an attritional and dogged encounter by a Newcastle Untied side with top four ambitions of their own.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Yardbarker

Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Yardbarker

Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth – Reds start new year in style to keep up chase

Manchester United started their year with yet another win as they increase the pressure on the sides above them. A smart goal by Casemiro, a team-move finished off by Luke Shaw and a late tap-in by Marcus Rashford did for their visitors. It sees them draw level with third-placed Newcastle as a result. The night was spoiled by an awful looking injury to Donny van de Beek though.
BBC

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United have won seven of their 10 Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D1 L2), with both defeats against them coming at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth have lost eight of their nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in March 2017.
Yardbarker

TalkSPORT pundit claims Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for Premier League title

Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for the Premier League title this season. Stretty News readers know I like to refer to Gabriel Agbonlahor as ‘Gobby’ because of the amount of crap that comes out of his mouth. It wasn’t long ago that he was looking for reasons to slate our players during his radio appearances on talkSPORT.
BBC

Jesse Marsch: Leeds United boss 'hates' management stress

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he "hates the stress" that comes with being a Premier League manager. The 49-year-old has been in charge at Elland Road for just over 10 months, having succeeded Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February last year. Leeds secured top-flight survival on the final day...
Yardbarker

Manchester United ace could still be sold despite surprise recent improvement

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could reportedly still be on his way out of the club in this January’s transfer window, despite being more involved in recent games and putting in some strong performances. The 25-year-old hasn’t really developed as many would’ve hoped since his big move from Crystal...
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
BBC

Everton v Brighton: Team news

Everton will monitor Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina, who both missed the draw at Manchester City with illness, and Michael Keane, who has a knee problem. Midfielder Amadou Onana is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in that game. Brighton will give returning World Cup...
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy