Margot Robbie has gone wild. The “Babylon” star revealed Monday while appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that she often uses members of the animal kingdom as inspiration for the roles she takes. “It’s a thing. I didn’t go to drama school, so I don’t know if this is something that everyone does in drama school,” the 32-year-old actor told host Kelly Clarkson. “It’s something I actually started doing when I was on ‘I, Tonya.’ So that was the first time.” While preparing to play disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, Robbie revealed that she turned to a pit bull for help. “I was a...

20 HOURS AGO