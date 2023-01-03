ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Precious Chihuahua Requires Everyone Say 'Goodnight' To Her

Oh this video is just too precious and funny! A tiny little Chihuahua that belongs to TikTok user's @Cheesecaseacita sister won't go to bed until everyone in the house has wished her a "goodnight."
This Rooster Thought He Was Tougher Than a Chihuahua

Some life decisions are better than others. This one, made by an over-confident rooster, was not one of the best. This cranky bird decided that he did not like the presence of this little dog in what he considered to be ‘his’ yard and soon realized that he had made a mistake!
Chihuahua Finds Embarrassing Yet Comical New 'Toy' to Play With

Ask any woman who has ever owned a dog (or any human for that matter) what the number one rule of pet ownership is. Odds are good they will tell you to always throw certain items away in the covered trash can. If you don't do this, you can pretty much guarantee that your dog will find something and present it to all the guests at your next dinner party.
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World

Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...

