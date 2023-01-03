Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls
Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
NBA Fans Are Stunned After Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points Against Bulls: "Cleveland Is His City Now"
NBA fans can't believe Donovan Mitchell not only broke LeBron James' Cavaliers franchise record but became only the 7th player to have 70 points.
ABC7 Chicago
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores franchise-record 71 points in OT win
CLEVELAND -- Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and theCavaliersrallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime Monday night.
Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game
Donovan Mitchell used his platform after Monday’s historic game to send his well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell went absolutely feral on the Chicago Bulls, going for a team-record 71 points in a 145-134 overtime victory for the Cavs. It was tied for the eighth-highest scoring game in... The post Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71 points, Cavaliers need all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted
Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell's desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn't have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
Breaking Down Donovan Mitchell's Historic 71-Point Performance
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell achieved a feat so few in NBA history have ever done when he scored 71 points against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
ABC7 Chicago
Taylor leads Butler against DePaul after 24-point game
LINE: Butler -7.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Jayden Taylor scored 24 points in Butler's 80-51 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 in home games. Butler scores 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game. The...
Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback
When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
NBA Says Missed Call Enabled Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Game
The Cavaliers star set a franchise record against Chicago on Monday night.
Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets’ 12-game win streak
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola...
Cavaliers vs. Suns: Live updates as Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland host Phoenix
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fresh off of a career performance on Monday, a lot of the focus in Wednesday’s game between the Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns will be on Donovan Mitchell. Understandably so, after the All-Star guard scored 71 points and set a new career-high and franchise record. Inside Donovan...
Mike Budenholzer Couldn't Believe Giannis Antetokounmpo Intentionally Put The Ball Out Of Bounds To Get His Brother In The Game
Giannis Antetokounnpo intentionally taking the ball out of bounds drew a shocking reaction from head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Has The 3rd Best Regular Season Game Score Of All Time, Behind Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, many doubted the organization's decision and didn't expect Mitchell to have a lot of success with the Cavs. But just a couple of months after his blockbuster trade to the team, Mitchell has created history. In the Cavaliers' most recent game against...
Kobe Bryant, Donovan Mitchell, And Devin Booker Were All Selected With The 13th Pick And Scored 70+ Points In A Game
Kobe Bryant, Donovan Mitchell, and Devin Booker all have some things in common.
