pethelpful.com

Precious Chihuahua Requires Everyone Say 'Goodnight' To Her

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Oh this video is just too precious and funny! A tiny little Chihuahua that belongs to TikTok user's @Cheesecaseacita sister won't go to bed until everyone in the house has wished her a "goodnight."
a-z-animals.com

This Rooster Thought He Was Tougher Than a Chihuahua

Some life decisions are better than others. This one, made by an over-confident rooster, was not one of the best. This cranky bird decided that he did not like the presence of this little dog in what he considered to be ‘his’ yard and soon realized that he had made a mistake!
pupvine.com

A Guide On The Australian Shepherd Bernese Mountain Dog Mix

Deciding on what breed to get is always an interesting adventure. Well, it is not really an adventure as it takes a lot of hours of searching, but it is still interesting and exciting. Picking and getting a dog is something we wish everyone to experience once in their lifetime.
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua Finds Embarrassing Yet Comical New 'Toy' to Play With

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ask any woman who has ever owned a dog (or any human for that matter) what the number one rule of pet ownership is. Odds are good they will tell you to always throw certain items away in the covered trash can. If you don't do this, you can pretty much guarantee that your dog will find something and present it to all the guests at your next dinner party.
DogTime

Shih Tzu Found Tied to a Van Becomes Therapy Dog

Chilli the Shih Tzu didn’t have the easiest start to life. A member of the public found her tied to a van at a garage sale when she was just six weeks old, and too young to be away from her mother. Fortunately, they told the authorities, and the RSPCA rescued the poor pup, along […] The post Shih Tzu Found Tied to a Van Becomes Therapy Dog appeared first on DogTime.
natureworldnews.com

Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World

Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
The Guardian

Can I train my cat like a dog? We ask an expert

This year a French study found that cats know when their owners are talking to them, adding to a growing body of evidence that cats might be more bonded to us than we think. So if cats rival dogs as man’s best friends, could we train them in the same way? I asked behaviourist Daniel Cummings from welfare charity Cats Protection.

