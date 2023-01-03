Read full article on original website
Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint Couldn’t Go Home After Being Cast in ‘Harry Potter’
Emma Watson revealed that she, Rupert Grint, and Daniel Radcliffe couldn't go home after they were cast as the leads in the 'Harry Potter' movies.
Jeff Goldblum Said Ex-Wife Geena Davis ‘Made Falling In Love So Easy’
Jeff Goldblum is a Hollywood icon known for his quirky persona and tall frame. For more than three decades, he has been one of Hollywood’s most beloved leading men. Behind the scenes, his life has been remarkably drama-free. Goldblum has enjoyed a few great love affairs in his life, including a whirlwind romance with fellow …
Julie Andrews says 'it's probably not going to be possible' for her to appear in 'Princess Diaries 3'
The "Sound of Music" star said she was "much older" than she was when she starred as Queen Clarisse in the first two films.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Matthew McConaughey Spent a ‘Life-Changing Year’ Cleaning out Chicken Coops in Australia
Here's a look at Matthew McConaughey's thoughts on his life-changing experience cleaning out chicken coops while living in Australia for a year.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Tom Cruise Reportedly Completely Ignoring Will Smith After Oscars Slap
It was a sequence that took just seconds to unfold, but it seems Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars is still having a ripple effect in the industry. An alleged insider says that Tom Cruise is refusing all forms of contact with Smith after the incident. This comes...
How Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Feel About The Tragic Life Of Actors On Display In Babylon
The life of an actor isn't all about glamour in Babylon – how do stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie feel about that?
Michelle Williams shares why she hasn't watched any of her movies or TV projects in over a decade
"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams admitted that she hasn't watched her own films or TV projects since viewing 2010's "Meek's Cutoff." She said that she is "not able" to watch her own work.
The unique hodgepodge that is Keke Palmer
The one-time child actor has held forth in movies, TV, Broadway, music, books, podcasts and the Internet (as an unwitting viral star) — and she hopes there's more to come.
See Tom Holland Get Surprised With A Sweet Message From His Childhood Dancing Instructor After Landing The Role Of Fred Astaire
Tom Holland will once again lean in his dance roots to play Fred Astaire.
Hollywood’s Ryans lead top Netflix movies of 2022
Hollywood’s Ryans dominated Netflix movies in 2022. The streaming giant has released their Top Ten movies of the year, and The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, and The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds were the top two. Gosling and Reynolds are both Canadian, and were born four years apart – so they’ve had something of a friendly rivalry in their Hollywood careers.
Keanu Reeves wasn’t happy about getting the Bill and Ted movies
In 1989, the world was introduced to Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter playing the hilarious duo of Ted and Bill, respectively, with the time travel movie Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Since the first film hit the big screen, we have seen sequels, spin-offs, and even TV series spawn from the beloved comedy movie.
The Shawshank Redemption has a Shining easter egg you’ve never noticed
Any Stephen King fan knows that when it comes to cinematic adaptions of his novels, few are as brilliant as the Shawshank Redemption or Stanley Kubrick‘s The Shining. But did you know that the 1995 movie directed by Frank Darabont sneakily references Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed horror movie – subtly tying the two King projects together through a surprising easter egg?
