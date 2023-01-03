ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SC man sentenced for kidnapping, murder of 80-year-old Horry County woman

FLORENCE S.C. (WCIV) — Dominique Brand is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.for the kidnapping, carjacking, and murder of Mary Anne Elvington. On March 28, 2021, police said Brand went inside Elvington's home in Nichols and forced her to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, NC, and back into South Carolina. Brand reportedly sat behind Ms. Elvington, holding a shotgun during the drive.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
WBTW News13

Body dead for several months found in South Carolina donation bin

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
LUGOFF, SC
WLTX.com

Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Sumter turns himself in to police

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a suspect in a fatal New Year's Eve shooting has turned himself in on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, allegedly killed another man who was trying to stop a fight on New Years Eve at a home on Hampton Avenue in Sumter.
SUMTER, SC
CBS LA

Female body found inside donation bin in South Carolina

A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.Investigators first thought the body might be from someone seeking shelter from the recent cold snap, but quickly determined the remains had been in the bin for at least several months, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.West said the body is believed to be that of a female based on clothing, CBS affiliate WLTX reported.The bin appeared to have not been emptied for years and had VHS tapes inside, West said.Investigators for now are treating the death as a homicide and took the bin and the body away for further investigation, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, authorities said.The gruesome discovery comes less than three months after a woman's body was found in a donation bin in Newhall, California.
LUGOFF, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy