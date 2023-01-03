Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at West Florence High School; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
wpde.com
SC man sentenced for kidnapping, murder of 80-year-old Horry County woman
FLORENCE S.C. (WCIV) — Dominique Brand is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.for the kidnapping, carjacking, and murder of Mary Anne Elvington. On March 28, 2021, police said Brand went inside Elvington's home in Nichols and forced her to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, NC, and back into South Carolina. Brand reportedly sat behind Ms. Elvington, holding a shotgun during the drive.
Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony...
wpde.com
3 years later: Community remembers Florence airport officer killed in line of duty
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Thursday marks three years since Florence Airport Officer Jackson Winkeler was shot and killed following a traffic stop at the airport. SLED arrested and charged James Edward Bell with murder in his death. Law enforcement plan to honor him and public safety members will meet...
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution […]
WMBF
Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Kershaw County donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in a donation bin last week as someone who'd been reported missing since last year. Coroner David West said Wednesday that after an autopsy allowed them to identify the woman as 47-year-old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Her family was then informed of the news.
Deputies look for suspect after man shot at Scotland County home
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the arm and leg Tuesday night at a home in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute and found the man in the home with gunshot […]
Sentencing date rescheduled for man who kidnapped, killed 80-year-old Nichols woman
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The sentencing date for a man who kidnapped and killed an 80-year-old Nichols woman has been rescheduled, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The sentencing for Dominique Brand, 31, of Marion, will now take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, according to a news release. The sentencing was […]
WMBF
Suspect wanted after domestic dispute leads to shooting in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help to locate the suspect in a North Carolina shooting. Scotland County deputies said a man was injured in a shooting the night of Dec. 28 during a domestic dispute on Blakley Road. Responding deputies found a man...
2 dead after murder-suicide in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Monday night on Gemini Drive in Darlington County, authorities said. Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the two people as Kadejah McKay, 25, whose death was ruled a homicide, and Joshua Jeramiah Lee, 30, of Manning, whose death was ruled a suicide. […]
WMBF
2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Laurinburg; Investigation underway
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot at an apartment complex in Laurinburg Tuesday night. Laurinburg police Captain Chris Young confirmed the shooting took place around 8:10 p.m. at the McIntosh Apartment in the area of Lytch Street and Gamble Street. Officers found one...
WMBF
Troopers: Driver of disabled SUV killed in late-night crash in Marion
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver of a disabled SUV was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Marion County, troopers said. South Carolina Highway Patrol said crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, roughly four miles west of Marion County.
Body dead for several months found in South Carolina donation bin
LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
wpde.com
'My guardian angel:' Man thanks Marlboro Co. deputy for saving him after crash into creek
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County Deputy Joshua Hatcher is being praised for his bravery Christmas morning to save a man who crashed his car into a creek just outside of Bennettsville. Vondrea Johnson said he was driving along Hickory Grove Road when he hit a couple of...
WLTX.com
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Sumter turns himself in to police
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a suspect in a fatal New Year's Eve shooting has turned himself in on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, allegedly killed another man who was trying to stop a fight on New Years Eve at a home on Hampton Avenue in Sumter.
wpde.com
Student sprained knee, wrist after falling from Florence high school balcony: Principal
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are responding to an incident Wednesday morning at West Florence High School on North Beltline Drive in Florence. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said a student has been hurt falling off of a balcony after an altercation with another student. A statement from the...
stnonline.com
South Carolina Case Highlights Need for Attendants on School Buses
A special investigative report that aired in December on television station Queen City News in Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed a 2018 incident in neaby Chesterfield County, South Carolina, when a nonverbal autistic child was attacked 96 times by one boy on a school bus ride. Upon arriving home, her parents...
Female body found inside donation bin in South Carolina
A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.Investigators first thought the body might be from someone seeking shelter from the recent cold snap, but quickly determined the remains had been in the bin for at least several months, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.West said the body is believed to be that of a female based on clothing, CBS affiliate WLTX reported.The bin appeared to have not been emptied for years and had VHS tapes inside, West said.Investigators for now are treating the death as a homicide and took the bin and the body away for further investigation, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, authorities said.The gruesome discovery comes less than three months after a woman's body was found in a donation bin in Newhall, California.
