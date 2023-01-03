JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reached a milestone over the New Year holiday with the arrest of its 350th “Most Wanted” individual. JCSD deputies arrested 40-year-old Chad McKean on a Bench Warrant issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge for failing to appear for a status hearing. His original charges were for possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and for possession of meth.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO