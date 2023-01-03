Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
3 injured in single vehicle wreck in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, three Jones County residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), 32-year-old Donna Mckee was driving a 2012 Toyota 4Runnner southbound on Hwy 15 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole before overturning.
WDAM-TV
Ford SUV involved in rollover by Jones County church
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mother and daughter were involved in a one-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck occurred on Hwy 184 in front of Eastview Baptist Church at the intersection of Victory Road in the Powers Community. A Ford SUV was...
WDAM-TV
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered apparent serious injuries after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the rollover crash on Luther Hill Road near the intersection of Doncurt Road. The driver, an adult female, was entrapped and had to be extricated...
WDAM-TV
wreck in Jones County shuts down Hwy 15
The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. Officers in Jones County are doing their best to keep the roads safe during this holiday season. I-59 Construction Zone Driving Tips. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST. |. Road construction on I-59...
WDAM-TV
Latest on Sumrall Alchol Ordinance
Every day, firefighters answer the call to save a life from a burning building, but the danger goes beyond the flames. Crews are often exposed to deadly carcinogens that can cause cancer. JCSD makes 350th most wanted list arrest. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s department celebrated...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pedestrian Killed After Hit By Vehicle Under Hattiesburg Overpass
According to information from WDAM, Hattiesburg police are investigating an incident that left one person dead, under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate I-59 on New Years Eve. According to Hattiesburg Police, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday.
WDAM-TV
400 customers in Oak Grove community under boil water notice
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 400 households in north Lamar County are under a boil water notice. The North Lamar Water Association issued a boil water notice for a large portion of the Oak Grove Community on Monday, Dec. 2. The affected area stretches from the intersection of Old...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 31. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m. They found that a man had been struck and killed in the northbound lanes of the road underneath the […]
WDAM-TV
Bond denied for Laurel double homicide suspect
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was denied for accused double murder suspect Ronald Buckley Wednesday in Laurel Municipal Court. Buckley was recently extradited from Freemont, Ohio, after being arrested there. He was transported by a private company back to Laurel on Monday, and he is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
City of Petal dealing with deterioration of major bridge
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the City of Petal completed an infrastructure study on a bridge along East Eighth Street. The study showed deterioration issues---making the bridge impassable and residents having to seek an alternate route to get to town and to the upper elementary school. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker...
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff hits milestone with 350th ‘Most Wanted’ arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reached a milestone over the New Year holiday with the arrest of its 350th “Most Wanted” individual. JCSD deputies arrested 40-year-old Chad McKean on a Bench Warrant issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge for failing to appear for a status hearing. His original charges were for possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and for possession of meth.
WDAM-TV
Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new business is ready to open its doors down along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway to the City of Petal. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said a multitude of chicken sandwich fans were looking forward to Thursday, the first day of Chick-fil-A officially opens. “Chick-fil-A’s been spot...
WDAM-TV
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, January 3. The following school districts will be closed: Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast. This list will be updated if other school districts decide to close.
WDAM-TV
Laurel double homicide suspect caught in Ohio now back in Miss.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel double homicide suspect is finally back in Mississippi after he was captured in Ohio almost two months ago. According to the Laurel Police Department, 20-year-old Ronald Buckley is accused of killing two people outside a laurel laundromat. Buckley reportedly fled to Fremont, Ohio, where...
WDAM-TV
More human remains found near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies, along with the coroner, the USM Anthropology Department and the State Crime Lab, are working to determine the identity of the person whose human remains were found near Camp Shelby in late October. According to investigators, they continued with an additional search of the area on December […]
WTOK-TV
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
