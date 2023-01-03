Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Bradford Police arrest man with knife who attempted to break into rehab center
BRADFORD, Vt. — Bradford Police arrested a man armed with a knife who attempted to break into a rehab facility on Tuesday morning. Investigators said they found 63-year-old Paul Sileski in a vehicle parked on the lawn of the Valley Vista Rehab Center at 8 a.m. After taking Sileski...
WNYT
Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trespass, disorderly conduct in Bradford
BRADFORD — A 23-year-old man from Orange was arrested in Bradford on Tuesday. Police say they were notified that a man was told to leave the Valley Vista and refused to do so. According to the report, he was being violent at the time. Police identified the man as...
WCAX
‘Innocent coincidence’ led to Vt. trooper’s suspension, lawyer says
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper has been suspended with pay while detectives conduct a criminal investigation into missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from the temporary evidence storage room at the Williston barracks. Detectives are investigating possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and...
Homicides, gunfire echo as Burlington looks to 2023
Burlington had 5 homicides and 26 gunfire incidents in 2022. Car theft also spiked.
newportdispatch.com
Man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine base in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Jermaine Dixon, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, was recently sentenced to serve 14 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of distribution of cocaine base. Dixon was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment. According...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct, burglary in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested in Leicester this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a dispute at a home at around 11:30 a.m. Police allege that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, entered into an occupied dwelling in which he had no right to do so. Following an...
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Dec. 23-29
Officer McQueen responded to the area of W Milton Road for a fallen tree in the road blocking both lanes of travel. Officer McQueen was able to remove the tree from the roadway and traffic resumed normally. Route 7 S / Boysenberry Dr-3:09 p.m. Officer Schiavo responded to the area...
NBC New York
Westport Police Ask for Help Solving 1989 Cold Case Murder
Police are looking for your help in a cold case murder investigation that happened decades ago in Westport. Authorities say then-38-year-old Joan Werktin allegedly left her home on the evening of May 24 to go grocery shopping but never returned home. Officers and firefighters were called to a reported blaze...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police end of year report shows officer count down, crime increase
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department has released itspreliminary year-end report for 2022, and the data shows crime has gone up in many sectors compared to the past five-year average. "We had a tough year in regard to crime, we had a tough year in regard to staffing,...
mynbc5.com
Police investigate Facebook posts directed at Bethel Elementary School
BETHEL, Vt. — Vermont State Police have concluded that a series of social media posts about Bethel Elementary School were not meant as threats. Investigators said they received an anonymous report about "possible concerning Facebook posts" on Tuesday morning about the school and sent troopers to investigate. During their...
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested for felony cocaine possession in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police say they arrested two people in Montpelier last month. Authorities were notified of a suspicious vehicle that was occupied and parked for an extended period in a public parking lot on Main Street. Police say they made contact with the occupants and observed indicators of illicit...
mynbc5.com
Saranac Lake man arrested for making threatening phone calls
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Sunday after state police said he made a series of threatening phone calls. New York State Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Lavallee in Harrietstown for a "possible terroristic threat" after investigators said he made numerous calls to the New York State dispatch call center on Dec. 27, in which he threatened to shoot people if they stepped onto his property.
newportdispatch.com
New Hampshire Police rescue dog on icy bridge in Shelburne
SHELBURNE — Police say they have rescued a dog and located its owner after it was found in Shelburne. Authorities were notified of a stray brindle colored hound dog located near the edge of an icy bridge on North Road at around 3:30 p.m. New Hampshire State Trooper Neil...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman in critical condition after car overturns on icy road
PITTSFIELD, Vt. — A Vermont woman is in critical condition after her car overturned on an icy roadway in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Vermont State Police said 75-year-old Barbara Cobb of West Rutland was driving north on Vermont Route 100 around 11:10 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and overturned.
Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river
Roger Blake, 74, was a former chair of the Norwich Selectboard. Residents said he embodied New England’s small-town, help-your-neighbor values, a generous handyman who was always willing to show up with a wrench, hammer and paintbrush. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river.
newportdispatch.com
