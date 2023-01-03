ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

JD_BeKindThink
2d ago

This is beyond painful. He had such a close relationship with his daughter. They were 2 peas in a pod. He was larger than life, fun to watch, creative and a family man. My heart breaks for his family. His kids are young.

Reply
5
Related
Grand Tour Nation

Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah

Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
UTAH STATE
Motorious

Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
FLORIDA STATE
Carscoops

Watch The Moment A Semi-Truck Falls Off An Overpass Onto Another Crash Site

First responders have been lucky to escape injury after a large truck crashed and fell from a highway onto the scene of a previous accident. Dramatic footage shared to social media shows an SUV and a rolled semi-truck blocking the road near the Highway 14 / 5 Freeway interchange in Santa Clarita, California. This first crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RadarOnline

'I Am Truly Sorry': Kirstie Alley Refused To Meet Woman Who Killed Her Mother In Car Crash

The woman who killed Kirstie Alley's mom while driving drunk in 1981 begged to meet the late Cheers star years before the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned."That night is always on my mind and I'm so sorry for what happened," Cherrie White, who is now a grandmother, revealed in 2019. "I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot."Cherrie was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas, and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on October 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie's parents.The...
KANSAS STATE
Carscoops

Corvette C7’s Engine Was Completely Torn Out Of The Car In California Crash

A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' After Snow Plow Ran Over His Leg In Horrific Accident

New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
The Independent

Ex-Top Gear host Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to ‘true talent and friend’ Ken Block

Former Top Gear presenter Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to American rally driver Ken Block as a “true talent and friend taken far too soon” following his death at the age of 55.Block, who competed in the World Rally Championship and was named Rally America Rookie of the Year in 2005, died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday.He was introduced to a mainstream British television audience in 2016 when he appeared in an episode of BBC’s Top Gear, driving around London with actor, and then-host, LeBlanc. View this post on Instagram...
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jeremy Renner Critically Injured in Snow-Plow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered critical injuries while plowing snow on Sunday and was airlifted to a hospital, where he was in a stable condition, his spokesperson told Deadline. The Hawkeye and Hurt Locker star is “receiving excellent care,” the rep said. The 51-year-old has a home in the Lake Tahoe area, which is digging out from a monster winter storm, but it was not immediately clear where the “weather-related” accident happened.Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022 Read it at Deadline
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Action Star

An Extreme MotorSports driver has suddenly passed away. Ken Block, who is also a YouTube star, has died at the age of 55 following a snowmobile accident in Utah. Per ABC News, Block was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Monday (Jan. 2). Outside of being a top racer, he was in a lot of racing video games, including Need for Speed, Dirt, and Forza.
UTAH STATE
BBC

Man killed in Durham New Year's Eve car crash

One man has died and another been seriously injured in a crash. Stephen Bonallie was travelling in a silver Audi A6 estate on the A167 in Durham when the car crashed into a tree at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday. Mr Bonallie, 32, died while a man in his 30s...
MotorAuthority

Rally and Gymkhana icon Ken Block dead at 55

"Gymkhana" hero and rally driver Ken Block died on Monday according to his official social media accounts. Block's crew at Hoonigan confirmed via Instagram he died in a snowmobile accident on Jan. 2. Block was 55 years old and is survived by his wife and three children. TMZ reported that the Wasatch County, Utah, sheriff's office said the accident happened at about 2 p.m. when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of Block. He was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy