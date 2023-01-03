Read full article on original website
JD_BeKindThink
2d ago
This is beyond painful. He had such a close relationship with his daughter. They were 2 peas in a pod. He was larger than life, fun to watch, creative and a family man. My heart breaks for his family. His kids are young.
Ken Block Photos Before Death Throw Light on Snowmobile Accident
"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed," said a statement on Instagram.
Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah
Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Ken Block death: Hoonigan founder killed in snowmobile accident aged 55
Rally car driving champion and action sports star Ken Block was tragically killed in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. The 55-year-old was riding alone on a steep slope when the vehicle flipped.
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen
Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Carscoops
Watch The Moment A Semi-Truck Falls Off An Overpass Onto Another Crash Site
First responders have been lucky to escape injury after a large truck crashed and fell from a highway onto the scene of a previous accident. Dramatic footage shared to social media shows an SUV and a rolled semi-truck blocking the road near the Highway 14 / 5 Freeway interchange in Santa Clarita, California. This first crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
'I Am Truly Sorry': Kirstie Alley Refused To Meet Woman Who Killed Her Mother In Car Crash
The woman who killed Kirstie Alley's mom while driving drunk in 1981 begged to meet the late Cheers star years before the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned."That night is always on my mind and I'm so sorry for what happened," Cherrie White, who is now a grandmother, revealed in 2019. "I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot."Cherrie was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas, and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on October 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie's parents.The...
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Corvette C7’s Engine Was Completely Torn Out Of The Car In California Crash
A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' After Snow Plow Ran Over His Leg In Horrific Accident
New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
Vietnamese boy, 10, dead after falling into 115-foot concrete hole
A Vietnamese boy trapped down a 115-foot concrete hole at a construction site since New Year's Eve was declared dead Wednesday, but the boy's body has not yet been recovered.
Pro rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
Pro rally driver Ken Block has died following a snowmobile accident in Utah, authorities said late Monday.
Urban explorer finds abandoned barn filled with forgotten classic cars worth $210K
A LUCKY photographer and filmmaker has stumbled upon an old barn in Canada with eight abandoned classic cars made from 1962 to 1984. While the vintage vehicles were in varying states of decay, the lot’s value is estimated to be around $210,000. This urban explorer named Dave grabbed a...
Ex-Top Gear host Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to ‘true talent and friend’ Ken Block
Former Top Gear presenter Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to American rally driver Ken Block as a “true talent and friend taken far too soon” following his death at the age of 55.Block, who competed in the World Rally Championship and was named Rally America Rookie of the Year in 2005, died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday.He was introduced to a mainstream British television audience in 2016 when he appeared in an episode of BBC’s Top Gear, driving around London with actor, and then-host, LeBlanc. View this post on Instagram...
Jeremy Renner Critically Injured in Snow-Plow Accident
Actor Jeremy Renner suffered critical injuries while plowing snow on Sunday and was airlifted to a hospital, where he was in a stable condition, his spokesperson told Deadline. The Hawkeye and Hurt Locker star is “receiving excellent care,” the rep said. The 51-year-old has a home in the Lake Tahoe area, which is digging out from a monster winter storm, but it was not immediately clear where the “weather-related” accident happened.Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022 Read it at Deadline
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Action Star
An Extreme MotorSports driver has suddenly passed away. Ken Block, who is also a YouTube star, has died at the age of 55 following a snowmobile accident in Utah. Per ABC News, Block was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Monday (Jan. 2). Outside of being a top racer, he was in a lot of racing video games, including Need for Speed, Dirt, and Forza.
BBC
Man killed in Durham New Year's Eve car crash
One man has died and another been seriously injured in a crash. Stephen Bonallie was travelling in a silver Audi A6 estate on the A167 in Durham when the car crashed into a tree at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday. Mr Bonallie, 32, died while a man in his 30s...
MotorAuthority
Rally and Gymkhana icon Ken Block dead at 55
"Gymkhana" hero and rally driver Ken Block died on Monday according to his official social media accounts. Block's crew at Hoonigan confirmed via Instagram he died in a snowmobile accident on Jan. 2. Block was 55 years old and is survived by his wife and three children. TMZ reported that the Wasatch County, Utah, sheriff's office said the accident happened at about 2 p.m. when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of Block. He was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.
Golf Cart Crash Test Is Absolute Carnage Even at Just 30 MPH
Euro NCAPIt's hard to believe the damage that occurred. Even at these relatively low speeds.
This Engine Shares a Name With the Deadly Apache Helicopter, and Its a V8
The Apache helicopter shares a name with the Dodge 392 Hemi V8. The Apache is aptly named, too; the 392 is the biggest naturally aspirated V8 in Dodge's lineup. The post This Engine Shares a Name With the Deadly Apache Helicopter, and Its a V8 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
