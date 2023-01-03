ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Heavy rains could bring minor flooding, forecaster says

By Kathleen Wilson, Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
A powerful storm front is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain to Ventura County by midweek, potentially with minor flooding.

Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Monday there was a "very good chance of flooding" in small streams and on streets. Sirard said surf of more than 15 feet could arrive on the beaches by Thursday.

"We might get some coastal flooding from Thursday night into Friday, he said.

He expected trees could fall along with rocks and mud as gusts of up to 60 mph blow over already wet ground.

Sirard said the storm is expected to douse the area with an inch and a half to three inches of rain from Wednesday night through Thursday. Four inches of rain are forecast in the mountains.

Showers in the earlier part of the week were predicted to be much lighter. Just a quarter to half an inch was forecast Monday night and light to moderate rain of up to three-quarters of an inch Wednesday.

Over a seven-day period ending Sunday, some 2 to 6 inches of rain had arrived in the county.

Ventura received 2.41 inches with 2.12 inches recorded in Oxnard, while Thousand Oaks got 3.1 inches, Moorpark 2.16 inches and Simi Valley 1.82 inches.

Ojai received 2.27 inches and Fillmore 2.5 inches. Almost 3 inches fell in Santa Paula, 4.35 inches at Sulphur Mountain and almost 6 inches at Nordhoff Ridge near Ojai.

