NFL players and the entire world held its collective breath after the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Cincinnati Bengals' field during in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game.

Hamlin was injured on a tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins. He briefly got to this feet before collapsing on the field. Reportedly, CPR and AED was administered to Hamlin before he was taken to a local hospital. The game was suspended and will not be resumed Monday night .

The sports world took to social media to offer support to the Bills safety:

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Damar Hamlin injury: Outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills player on Twitter