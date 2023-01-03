ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reactions: Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest during Buffalo-Cincinnati game

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
The NFL suspended the Monday Night Football game between Buffalo and Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium after Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was taken by ambulance from the field to UC Medical Center .

The league announced that he's in critical condition. The Bills later confirmed that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after getting up from a tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

"We've never seen anything like that before," ESPN studio analyst Booger McFarland said. "My teammates never had to worry about life or death. … I've never seen that before. None of these players have seen that before."

"It's the most afraid I've ever been watching a football game," ESPN studio analyst Ryan Clark said. "So many cliches are used about what you're willing to give this game. We hear guys always say, 'I'll die for this.' Or 'I'll give my life for this.' We may have watched a player actually do that tonight. … There was no more playing again tonight. There was no more next play. Because for Damar Hamlin, there may not ever be a next play. For Damar Hamlin, there may not ever be another breath."

"The next time I think that we get upset at our favorite fantasy player or we're upset that the guy on our team doesn't make the play and we're saying he's worthless and we're saying you get to make all this money - we should remember that these men are putting their lives on the line to live their dream," Clark added. "And tonight, Damar Hamlin's dream became a nightmare for not only himself but his family and his entire team."

An announcement was made at about 10 p.m. - more than one hour after Hamlin's injury - that the Bills and Bengals would not resume the game on Monday night.

Many donated to a GoFundMe that Hamlin had established for the Chasing M's Foundation in addition to offering thoughts and prayers.

Social media reactions:

