Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the hit from the tackle, and his heartbeat was restored on the field, the Bills said in a statement on Twitter early Tuesday.

Hamlin was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment, where he is now sedated, the Bills added.

The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game was postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” said the NFL in a statement.

While administering CPR to Damar Hamlin, you can see the Buffalo Bills circled around crying and praying for him. Please pray for Damar Hamlin. #NFL #hamlin pic.twitter.com/39ywpzKFGP

The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which is in agreement with postponing the game.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement