Texas A&M loses another former 5-star to the portal | College Football Recruiting Show
247Sports' Blair Angulo discusses whether or not it is time for Jimbo Fisher to hit the panic button as they lose DL Anthony Lucas to the portal.
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
For the second day in a row, the Michigan football team saw one of its reserve players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as backup defensive lineman Julius Welschof has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Welschof, a 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany, appeared in 34 games over the...
College football's transfer portal is working ... just look at TCU
TCU went just 5-7 in 2021, leading to the firing of legendary coach Gary Patterson. The program had grown stagnant, just 23-24 the last four seasons, and appeared to be in need of a significant rebuild for new coach Sonny Dykes. The situation was exacerbated when 15 players transferred out...
LSU commits check in from the All-American Bowl in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - LSU’s No. 7 ranked recruiting class is well represented at this year’s All-American Bowl with future Tigers arriving Monday to prepare for Saturday’s game that will be broadcasted live nationally by NBC at 1 p.m. CST. Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County Top247 linebacker Whit Weeks...
