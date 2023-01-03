ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police chief says no other arrests expected in Idaho killings: ‘We believe we have our guy’

By Brad Dress
The Hill
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the university Bryan Kohberger attends.

Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry on Monday said he is not expecting any more arrests in connection with the deadly November stabbings of four University of Idaho students after one suspect was taken into custody last week.

“We believe we have our guy, the one that committed these murders,” Fry told ABC News on Saturday.

Police arrested Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania on Friday and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder as well as felony burglary.

Authorities said they tied him to the killings of the students, who were found dead in a rental home in the city of Moscow near campus on Nov. 13, through DNA evidence and his ownership of a Hyundai Elantra, which allegedly was seen near the crime scene on the night of their deaths.

Police have not located a murder weapon, nor have they publicly identified a motive for Kohberger’s alleged involvement in the killings.

Kohberger’s attorney last week said his client is eager to prove his innocence and would waive an extradition hearing in order to expedite his return to Idaho to face the charges.

His family also released a statement on Sunday , saying they were cooperating with police and seeking to “promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

Kohbeger is a graduate student at Washington State University and lived in Pullman, Wash., which is located not far from the Idaho border. He is a doctoral student in the criminal justice and criminology department.

The University of Idaho and the Moscow community are still reeling from the tragedy, which left 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin dead just before Thanksgiving break.

Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, told CBS News on Sunday that Khoberger’s arrest brought some “relief” to his family.

“This is the first bit of joy that we’ve had in close to seven weeks,” he said. “We hope they picked the right guy and that gives us hope, and we haven’t had hope for a long time.”

–Updated on Jan. 3 at 9:18 a.m.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says

When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Retired Police Chief Speculates Idaho Murderer Wanted Revenge After Father Of Slain Student Suggests Killings Were Done By 'A Sadistic Male'

Retired Moscow Police Captain Paul Kwaitkowski believes the University of Idaho murderer may have wanted revenge and likely crossed paths with at least one of the four victims, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cops have been working around the clock to trace the killer or killers' steps after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death on November 13 in an off-campus house."Somewhere along the line, something bad happened, something that p----- someone off enough to go after these people," suggested Kwaitkowski, 64, in an interview with Daily Mail.Kwaitkowski said...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

‘Be careful’: Forensics professor on Idaho murder suspect

(NewsNation) — Forensic science professor and former FBI agent Mary Ellen O’Toole told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that people “need to be careful” when speculating on the academic background of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and whether it had anything to do with the crime.
IDAHO STATE
The Hill

The Hill

