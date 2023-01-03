Read full article on original website
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed when running across Fresno intersection
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle while running across a Fresno intersection on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. According to the police 30-year-old Zulema Arambula of Fresno was struck by a vehicle when she was running across the intersection on Shields and Anna […]
Fresno police officer crashes into fire hydrant during chase
Fresno police are searching for a suspect that led officers on a chase, ending with one crashing into a fire hydrant.
Highway 168 set to reopen after weekend rockslide shut it down
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans has announced it will reopen the portion of Highway 168 that was shut down this past weekend due to a rockslide. CHP helped shut down the four-lane highway, impacting both directions on Saturday near Prather and Shaver Lake. Geologists spent some time evaluating the...
Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman was flown to the hospital Wednesday following a collision in Fresno County. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to Herndon and Del Rey around 5:20 p.m. after learning that a woman was hit by vehicle. Officers say she...
Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased
On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
Missing 86-year-old Fresno County man Ulysses Carr found dead
Ulysses Carr is 86 years old and has Alzheimer's. He's been missing for nine days now. As search efforts continue, his family's clinging to hope for his safe return.
Woman hit by car in Fresno, in critical condition, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is in the hospital after she was running across a busy intersection where she was then struck by a vehicle on Monday, according to the Fresno Police department. According to police around 6:20 p.m., they received a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian. Police also say a witness […]
Rain erodes part of Auberry Road, causes closure in Alder Springs area
Right now, there are limited routes if you want to visit Shaver Lake. Monday, Fresno County Department of Public Works closed part of Auberry Road in the Alder Springs area. The county says recent rain has eroded parts of the shoulder, making driving conditions dangerous. If you’re looking for other...
Visalia man arrested after Porterville car theft, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Visalia was arrested after he allegedly stole a car in Porterville, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. On Wednesday, shortly after 6:00 a.m., deputies say they were looking for a car that was stolen in Porterville. They added that the victim left her phone […]
Driver dies after semi crash on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Deol, Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, Fresno, California, was eastbound on Kansas 143 at Old 81 Highway. The semi traveled off the right edge of...
New 'Winter Storm Risk Map' created for Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A new 'Winter Storm Risk Map' has been created for Fresno County. The County of Fresno and the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office have created the map so residents can identify high-risk zones in their area. They say they are monitoring incoming storms and...
Storm expected to slam region through Friday; rain, winds, flooding hit state, prompt emergency
The Hanford area braced along with the rest of the state Wednesday for a powerful storm that forecasters say will bring damaging winds and drop up to half an inch of rain on the region by Friday. A flood watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding...
Two Teens Found With Gunshot Wounds At A Gas Station In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two teens were found with gunshot wounds at a gas station in southeast Fresno on Tuesday around 11:24 p.m. Fresno Police received multiple calls to Maple and McKinley one call came from one of the teens stating that he and his friend had been shot.
Woman hit & killed by car in central Fresno identified
Deputies identified a 30-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in central Fresno Tuesday night.
Suspect who fired shot that went through apartment wall, killing man, identified
A suspect has been identified after a stray bullet from a neighboring apartment unit killed a man.
When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet) and a flood watch in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. The wet-weather set […]
Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
Man dies after being struck by bullet from neighboring unit at Fresno apartment complex
Investigators say the man was killed by a bullet that came from a neighboring apartment unit.
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1. According to police, the […]
