Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

'Orangetheory Fitness' can be red hot when it comes to losing weight and charging metabolism

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As long as you can see colors and count to five, Orangetheory Fitness might be the perfect workout for you. It's all about heart rate-based interval training working through a handful of different zones designed to charge your metabolism and give you more caloric afterburn. This total body workout runs for an hour.
CBS 58

'We can simplify things': Local author discusses becoming healthier in the new year

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin-based author has tips for taking on the popular New Year's resolution of being healthier. Joey Thurman, author of "The Minimum Method," joined us on Monday, Jan. 2 to not only discuss his new book but also to explain why he believes that a simple approach to fitness, health and nutrition can be the most effective path to take.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert's New Year's baby born in Milwaukee 'at stroke of midnight'

MILWAUKEE - A baby girl was welcomed as the first baby born in 2023 at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. De’zire Isabella Dior Nash was born "at the stroke of midnight," a hospital spokeswoman said. She weighed in at 5 pounds, 3 ounces. She measured 18 inches.
MILWAUKEE, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan County DPH Advising Radon Tests for County Homeowners

You could be a lifetime non-smoker, or even a newborn baby, and still be at risk of developing lung cancer. That’s because the second leading cause of the disease is radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless radioactive gas that exists naturally in the soil, and has been found in high concentrations in some Sheboygan County homes. And if you are a smoker, your risk of developing lung cancer is even higher with radon.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Healing continues for bonfire victim as we await charges to be filed

(WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski continues to heal from severe burns he received in a bonfire accident. It was mid-October when several people were injured after a partially filled 5-gallon drum of diesel was rolled into the fire. Dozens were injured- some severely- including Brandon. Charges are expected against a 16-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend

Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Country Fire staffing crisis, April referendum seeks funds

DELAFIELD, Wis. - For months, leaders at Lake Country Fire & Rescue have asked for help with the department's staffing crisis. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Delafield Common Council approved placing a referendum on the April ballot, asking residents if they'll pay more to help the understaffed department. Inside Delafield...
DELAFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
ELKHORN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee budget, pension problem; tax hike, state relief on table

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's ballooning pension problem could lead to drastic city budget cuts; the Wisconsin Policy Forum warns of an impending crisis by 2025, when federal COVID-19 money runs out. Democratic Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have been in talks about the city's looming...
MILWAUKEE, WI

