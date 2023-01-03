Read full article on original website
CBS 58
'Orangetheory Fitness' can be red hot when it comes to losing weight and charging metabolism
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As long as you can see colors and count to five, Orangetheory Fitness might be the perfect workout for you. It's all about heart rate-based interval training working through a handful of different zones designed to charge your metabolism and give you more caloric afterburn. This total body workout runs for an hour.
CBS 58
'We can simplify things': Local author discusses becoming healthier in the new year
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin-based author has tips for taking on the popular New Year's resolution of being healthier. Joey Thurman, author of "The Minimum Method," joined us on Monday, Jan. 2 to not only discuss his new book but also to explain why he believes that a simple approach to fitness, health and nutrition can be the most effective path to take.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Froedtert's New Year's baby born in Milwaukee 'at stroke of midnight'
MILWAUKEE - A baby girl was welcomed as the first baby born in 2023 at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. De’zire Isabella Dior Nash was born "at the stroke of midnight," a hospital spokeswoman said. She weighed in at 5 pounds, 3 ounces. She measured 18 inches.
whbl.com
Sheboygan County DPH Advising Radon Tests for County Homeowners
You could be a lifetime non-smoker, or even a newborn baby, and still be at risk of developing lung cancer. That’s because the second leading cause of the disease is radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless radioactive gas that exists naturally in the soil, and has been found in high concentrations in some Sheboygan County homes. And if you are a smoker, your risk of developing lung cancer is even higher with radon.
wtmj.com
Menomonee Falls man killed, elderly parents injured by drunk driver on New Year’s Day
MILWAUKEE — In the middle of New Year’s Day, a Menomonee Falls man was killed by a drunk driver in a high-speed collision that also left both of his parents seriously injured. According to the Milwaukee County Examiner’s Office, the 52-year-old Menomonee Falls man was the passenger in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
$50K bail rescinded, Milwaukee homicide defendant back in jail
A counselor for troubled youth in Milwaukee paid $50,000 to spring a homicide defendant from jail. Now, he wants his money back.
Fox11online.com
Healing continues for bonfire victim as we await charges to be filed
(WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski continues to heal from severe burns he received in a bonfire accident. It was mid-October when several people were injured after a partially filled 5-gallon drum of diesel was rolled into the fire. Dozens were injured- some severely- including Brandon. Charges are expected against a 16-year-old...
radiomilwaukee.org
Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend
Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
On Milwaukee
Black Shoe Hospitality announces chef changes for Buttermint and Story Hill BKC
Black Shoe Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Maxie’s, Blue’s Egg, Buttermint Finer Dining and Cocktails and Story Hill BKC, has announced two internal promotions for two executive chef positions. Eric Holcomb, who served previously as executive chef at Story Hill BKC, has been promoted to the role of...
Woman in mental health crisis with ties to Lake County reported missing, last seen in Chicago
The family of a 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, is seeking the public’s help in locating the woman, who has been missing for three months. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lake Country Fire staffing crisis, April referendum seeks funds
DELAFIELD, Wis. - For months, leaders at Lake Country Fire & Rescue have asked for help with the department's staffing crisis. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Delafield Common Council approved placing a referendum on the April ballot, asking residents if they'll pay more to help the understaffed department. Inside Delafield...
CBS 58
Pick 'n Save donates $37,000 worth of food to Feeding America after truck mishap
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday morning was busy at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, for a very good reason. An unexpected event led to a major donation that will help our communities. "It's normal that Pick 'n Save donates food to us, but it's not normal how it came to us,"...
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
CBS 58
Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, holidays 'will never be the same'
MILWAUKEE - Friends of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres say she was at the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot and killed on Christmas Eve near 29th and Greenfield. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat at the time. No arrests have been made. After getting...
Woman captures theft of local Ulta Beauty store on camera
In just one week, three Ulta Beauty stores have been targeted in shoplifting schemes at three different locations: Mount Pleasant, Brookfield, and most recently, Menomonee Falls.
Labor shortage, outside investors strain affordable housing efforts in Milwaukee
A labor shortage and outside investors who snap up properties have created a double whammy that’s impeding efforts to boost affordable housing in Milwaukee. For the past few years and especially since the pandemic, out-of-state investors have been buying up and renting single-family homes and duplexes throughout the city.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee budget, pension problem; tax hike, state relief on table
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's ballooning pension problem could lead to drastic city budget cuts; the Wisconsin Policy Forum warns of an impending crisis by 2025, when federal COVID-19 money runs out. Democratic Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have been in talks about the city's looming...
