Snow impacting garbage services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a foot of fallen snow is impacting garbage removal services in the Sioux Falls area, with many companies opting to postpone residential pickups through the end of the week. Two such companies, Roo’s Sanitation and Cressman Sanitation, Inc., spoke with KELOLAND News...
Stepping into the street to avoid snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City crews are working around the clock to clear the streets of snow, but they need your help to make sure sidewalks receive similar treatment. The end of a massive winter storm means the clock is ticking to clear your sidewalk. “It’s important you...
Sioux Falls authorities brief on recent winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls leaders share an update on the cleanup process from the latest winter storm. Chief Jon Thum reminded residents when authorities issue a no-travel advisory, they mean it. Keeping everyone safe is a team effort—authorities ask you to clear about three feet around fire hydrants for first responders, check on your neighbors, and clear your sidewalks, especially with the possibility of schools reopening on Thursday.
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming
The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
Looking at snow conditions in Lake, Moody Counties
LAKE & MOODY COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the region are dealing with heavy winter weather once again, this time dumping inches, if not feet of snow in some areas. It’s making it tough for plows to clear the roads with the low visibility prompting widespread no-travel advisories and road closures.
Stranded truckers block traffic while awaiting interstate reopening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the interstates shut down, truckers travelling through the area were left with nowhere to go and traffic issues in northern Sioux Falls ensued. After the parking lot at a nearby truck stop filled, many truckers ended up parking on both sides of...
Thunder brings higher snow amounts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this winter season, claps of thunder could be heard as snow fell in the city. When thundersnow happens, you can expect higher snowfall rates and more snow. KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said thundersnow is not uncommon and occurs much like...
Washington Pavilion extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives announced the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will extend its closure into Wednesday. Representatives say the recent large accumulation of snow has caused the closure, which includes the Box Office, Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool, and Leonardo’s Café.
UPDATE: Sioux Area Metro service canceled due to weather conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro service is canceled for Tuesday. UPDATE: “With no travel advisories for Sioux Falls and the region, it is in the best interest of safety for our drivers and passengers to cancel Sioux Area Metro service Tuesday and encourage everyone to stay home,” said Robert Speeks, SAM general manager.
Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
Know The Risks Of Shoveling A Foot Of Snow
After more than a foot of snow in the area on top of what we already had, you begin to wonder where to put it. And, how much more shoveling your back can take. With a Snow Alert in effect for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities DO NOT park your car on the street until it has been plowed curb to curb.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
Sanford Health closes Sioux Falls metro clinics due to storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All Sanford Health Sioux Falls metro clinics have closed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sanford 26th and Sycamore Acute Care Clinic will remain open until 9 p.m. tonight. All Sioux Falls clinics (including clinics in Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, and Lennox) will open at 10...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Regional Airport closed through Wednesday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has extended its closure through Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. due to the winter storm. According to the airport’s Twitter account, crews are on hand and will be working throughout the night. Passengers are encouraged to check...
Mail truck gets stuck in the snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) It was a similar scene across the city today — vehicles getting stuck/. This mail truck got stuck in central Sioux Falls, not far from Sanford Hospital. The post office sent a pickup to help get the mail truck moving again, but the snow was...
