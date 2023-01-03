Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Winter storm watch issued for parts of Utah ahead of next system
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive yet more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a winter storm watch for high-elevation areas in southern Utah, where accumulations of 6 to 14 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for Thursday into Friday. However, weather service models posted Wednesday morning project snow to fall throughout the state, including close to another foot of snow in the Wasatch Mountains before the weekend.
KSLTV
Utah braces for another round of snow
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Utah’s southern mountains that will take effect Thursday as another storm moves in. The watch calls for six to 12 inches in the southern mountains. Snow has already been plentiful in mountain areas, with...
Winter storms boost Utah’s snowpack, which may help relieve drought conditions
The Beehive State has had an incredible start to the winter season, and the snow seems like it just keeps piling up. With so much snowfall recently, it has many people wondering how the snowy start is helping our drought.
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
Next storm arrives tomorrow
On Friday, the valley rain may transition back to snow in our northern valleys as colder air begins to move in, depending on how long the moisture lingers behind the cold front. Mountains will likely see some decent totals from this system, with early projections anywhere from 6-12" for the high country.
Utah to receive more snow starting Thursday from a bomb cyclone heading up the Sierras
UTAH — Powderchasers forecasts a strong bomb cyclone to make its way up the Sierras, bringing more snow to Utah on Thursday and Friday. A bomb cyclone, also called bombogenesis, […]
kslnewsradio.com
Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
ABC 4
Brief break Wednesday ahead of late week storm
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! The first week of 2023 has brought an active pattern in the weather world, and while we get a brief break in Northern Utah today, a chance of wet weather looms in the Southwest corner of the state. Overall, today will...
3.2 Magnitude earthquake felt in northern Utah on Tuesday, 14 seismic events in that location since New Year’s Day
UTAH — Earthquakes are a reality for many regions regardless of whether the area is on a boundary of tectonic plates or not. Utah is a prime example, as it […]
KSLTV
Cache Valley earthquakes are reminder about potential for Utah’s big one
LOGAN, Utah — The Cache Valley has seen more than a dozen earthquakes in just a few days. All of them centered around the west side of the county. They’re very small quakes but they still deserve our attention. In all, 14 shook rural Cache Valley and they...
ABC 4
Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack
Suspect of Idaho Murders Bryan Kohberger Arrived …. Suspect of Idaho Murders Bryan Kohberger Arrived in Latah County Jail. Possible Bomb Threat at Alta High School Resolved; …. Possible Bomb Threat at Alta High School Resolved; Student Speaks Out. Developing Story: 8 People Found Dead in Enoch City …. Developing...
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
Heavy snow causes some Utah ski resorts to close
Skiers and snowboarders normally dream of a powder day like Sunday, but those dreams were crushed after multiple resorts announced that they would be closed for the day.
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
KUTV
More quakes rattle Cache County causing minor damage, frayed nerves
BENSON, Utah (KUTV) — Another minor earthquake, the latest in a series of quakes over the past few days, shook parts of Cache County Tuesday afternoon. “There’s been about ten small magnitude earthquakes,” said Brady Cox, a Utah State University engineering professor who is also an earthquake engineer. "The largest of those occurred this afternoon and it was about a magnitude 3.1.”
upr.org
Earthquakes recorded in Cache County in uncommon event
“Everyone can take this sequence of earthquakes as a reminder that we do need to be prepared,” said Susanne Jänecke. Susanne Jänecke studies earthquakes and faults and particularly the active faults in Cache Valley. She retired as professor in the Department of Geosciences at Utah State University this week, just a day before dozens of Cache County residents reported feeling several small or microearthquakes. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations has recorded at least 14 of them since Monday, all clustered northwest of the Logan airport. Jänecke said it is looking like what’s called a “swarm,” and although they are fairly uncommon, they have been recorded in the region before, there was one in Soda Springs, Idaho in 2017. But not in Cache Valley, until now.
willmarradio.com
No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
Power outages affect 10,000+ people in Salt Lake Area due to ‘heavy, wet snow’
Over 11,000 people across the Wasatch Front and Northern Utah are without power due to a winter storm, with over 10,000 of those people in the Salt Lake Valley and Metro-Jordan Valley areas, according to Rocky Mountain Power.
Comments / 0