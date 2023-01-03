Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
Related
78-year-old man’s ear chewed off in train station attack in Oregon
A gruesome fight at the last stop of the Blue Line in Gresham left a 78-year-old man seriously injured, with his ear chewed off and his skull exposed.
Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire
PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
kptv.com
Police identify two adults killed in NE Portland murder-suicide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
Oregon suspect chews off elderly man’s ear, part of face in bloody train platform attack: police
Koryn Kraemer, 25, was arrested in Gresham, Oregon, Tuesday after police say he was caught chewing off a 78-year-old man's ear and part of his face on a MAX train platform.
1 man, 2 teens arrested after Portland police discover loaded weapons in car
A man and two teen boys were arrested Tuesday after Portland police say they were driving around with multiple loaded weapons in the car.
KATU.com
Police identify three people dead after murder-suicide situation in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators identified the family members involved in what they believe was a murder-suicide situation in Southeast Portland last month. According to Portland Police, the shooting took place at about 6:45 p.m. on December 11 at a home in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street. CRIME...
kptv.com
New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
Woman shot while walking in SE Portland; no arrests
Officials are investigating after an overnight shooting near a Southeast Portland elementary school left a woman injured.
Channel 6000
‘We need to do something different:’ Portland business fed up with uptick in burglaries
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Burglaries across Portland increased nearly 20% according to the latest numbers from the Portland Police Bureau. As the glass from broken windows piles up, businesses are fed up with the pattern of break-ins in the Rose City. For years, Urbanite has been a hub to...
kptv.com
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
Chronicle
SW Washington Bar Owner Arrested for the Seventh Time in Two Months
A Hazel Dell bar owner was arrested Tuesday for the seventh time in two months, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at about 2 a.m. to the 6200 block of Northeast 11th Avenue for reports that a pickup and travel trailer had rolled down a hill to a property, according to an agency news release.
‘It was terrifying’: Woman says her house was shot at least 25 times on New Year’s day
Ronisha Harris says she plans to move, now that the walls of her home are covered in bullet holes.
KLEWTV
Source says victim's face was 'half chewed off' following attack at Oregon transit station
GRESHAM, Ore. (KATU) — Police in Gresham, Oregon responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone...
Fire ravages Portland Korean Church in downtown
A 3-alarm fire raced through the Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland early Tuesday evening, closing streets in the area and blocking traffic.
Man faces bias crime charge after Salem crash leads to gunfire, assault
A man was arrested on Tuesday after what authorities described as a “minor” crash led to gunfire and an assault, Salem Police Department said.
Man who pointed laser at officers outside Portland’s federal courthouse gets time served
A 26-year-old man received a sentence of time served Wednesday for shining a laser at the eyes of three officers outside the downtown federal courthouse during mass protests in July 2020. Edward William Carubis pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of assault on a federal officer. He spent about three...
Gresham MAX attack suspect claimed victim smelled like a robot, DA's office says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence and injuries that may be disturbing to some readers. The man accused of attacking an elderly man on a Gresham light rail platform on Tuesday told responding officers that they had "saved his life" by separating him from the victim, according to a statement from the Multnomah County District Attorney's office on Wednesday.
WWEEK
Let Cops Smoke Weed
Problem: The Portland police can’t find recruits. Idea: Let cops smoke weed. Portland’s police staffing shortage isn’t because the city “defunded the police”—the Police Bureau’s budget remains stable, rising to $249 million in 2022. It’s that the bureau, like police departments across the country, has struggled for years to hire officers in an improving economy. A hiring freeze amid a flurry of retirements in 2020 didn’t help.
Anonymous leftist militant claims Portland bank fire as revenge for Atlanta arrests: 'Long live anarchy!'
An anonymous individual with apparent ties to Antifa submitted a statement to a left-wing blog claiming responsibility for a recent fire at a Bank of America in Portland, Oregon.
Teens accused of setting multiple fires on Mount Tabor face charges once again
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teens accused of setting several fires in Portland, including dozens on Mount Tabor, are now facing charges once again. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon it was refiling charges against Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares and Wayne Chen. All three teens are 18-years-old. They face 14 charges, including arson, reckless burning and unlawful possession of a destructive device.
KGW
Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 2