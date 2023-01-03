Read full article on original website
Ruth K. Sexton, age 95, of Storm lake, formerly Newell
Ruth K. Sexton, age 95, of Storm lake, Iowa, formerly Newell, Iowa, died January 2, 2023 at the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Friday, January 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Nain Lutheran Church in Newell. Burial will be in the Newell Cemetery.
Storm Lake Snow Emergency Extended
The Snow Emergency issued for Storm Lake has been extended to Thursday (Jan. 5th) at 6am. A reminder that during a snow emergency, Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2am and 6am; parking is NOT ALLOWED in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D; Parking is allowed overnight in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C during a snow emergency.
Robin Jean Miller, age 60, of Storm Lake
Robin Jean Miller, age 60, of Storm Lake, Iowa died December 31, 2022 in Hinckley, Minnesota. Funeral services will take place Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12-2:00 p.m. at the...
Todd E. Fitzsenry, age 59, of Kalona
Todd E. Fitzsenry, age 59, of Kalona, Iowa, and formerly of Schaller, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home in Kalona as a result of ongoing health issues. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona, where the family will greet friends from 2 – 5:00 p.m.
Greg T. Weidauer, age 50, of Pomeroy
Greg T. Weidauer – age 50, of Pomeroy, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Funeral Service is 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy, Iowa, with Pastor Grayson Daganaar officiating. Burial will be...
Loni L. Luft, age 73, of Rolfe
Loni L. Luft – age 73, of Rolfe, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral Services are 10:30 AM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas, Iowa, with Fr. Craig Collison officiating. Burial...
Arrest Made Following Dead Animals Discovery in Sac City
An arrest has been made after several dead animals were discovered at a Sac City residence. According to a news release, on New Years Day Sunday, the Sac City Police Department investigated an alleged animal abuse report at 211 East Ahrens Street. Authorities found three deceased dogs in freezers, and two deceased cats were found in the residence.
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery at Al's Liquor
An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at Al's Liquor in Storm Lake this past weekend. Storm Lake Police were called to Al's Liquor at 215 West Milwaukee Avenue shortly after 9:20pm on Sunday. An employee informed officers that a man had entered the business and brandished a firearm, which he held to the employee's head. The man allegedly moved the employee to the cash register where he took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the business on foot. No injuries were reported. Police were unable to locate the suspect at that time.
Christian Goyne Yarns Seeking a New Trial
A man convicted in the shooting of a woman early last year in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford is seeking a new trial. Online court documents show the motion for Christian Goyne Yarns was filed by defense attorney Brendan Kelly December 30th. The state, represented by Susan Krisko of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, has filed a resistance.
