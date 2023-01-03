ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Road salt has harmful consequences for Wisconsin rivers, lakes

By Sophie Carson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
It'll be rainy and foggy today with a high of 41.

Road salt use has harmful consequences for rivers, lakes

In states with cold weather, there's a growing awareness that road salt can have permanent, negative consequences on the environment.

When it makes its way into bodies of fresh water in places like Wisconsin, chloride from the salt quickly kills plants and animals and can make conditions ripe for harmful algal blooms, reporters Madeline Heim and Caitlin Looby write. It also can corrode and contaminate drinking water lines.

Roughly 2.2 billion pounds of chloride flushes into Lake Michigan each year, according to a recent study. And Wisconsin Department of Resources staff wrote this year that the state is on an “unsustainable” path of road salt usage.

Here are two things I learned from this story chock-full of interesting information:

  • Chloride doesn't break down over time, and there's no getting it out of the water. So all we can do is try to slow the increase. One spot on the Mississippi River near La Crosse has recorded a 66% increase in chloride since the 1980s.
  • Only one coffee mug worth of salt is needed for an average 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares. “If you hear the salt crunching under your boots, that’s too much,” said David Strifling, an expert on water policy from Marquette University.

Read the full story on salt's effects on Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River here.

What to do in winter

We've got a few more cold, dark months of Wisconsin winter. Hibernation is one option. But if you'd like to keep active, here are some things to do.

You can snowshoe, ski or hike trails by candlelight at a number of state and county parks and nature preserves around the state. Reporter Chelsey Lewis has a list of these events by date and location. Most even include bonfires and warm drinks.

And reporter Amy Schwabe has a guide to family-friendly winter activities in the Milwaukee area, from skating at Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park to Lake Geneva's ice castles, "Disney on Ice" at Fiserv Forum and kids' movies at a discounted rate at Marcus Theatres.

The angler in your life might also take up fishing for steelhead, or rainbow trout, in Lake Michigan's tributaries in southeast Wisconsin. Columnist Paul Smith accompanied an avid steelhead angler to hotspots along area rivers to glimpse the full experience.

Milwaukee concerts in 2023

Some big names are coming to perform in Milwaukee in 2023: Bruce Springsteen. Janet Jackson. Shania Twain.

2022 was one of the biggest years ever for Milwaukee concerts, and "2023 could be even bigger," reporter Piet Levy writes.

Here's a link to a a list of concerts this year at area arenas, stadiums and large amphitheaters. It's got all the shows announced so far, and it'll be updated throughout the year as more artists release their tour dates.

So, are you making plans to see Pink? Lizzo? How about George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, all in one night?

Don't miss these

Rarely seen Ice Bowl photos

The Green Bay Press-Gazette (part of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin like the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) has newly digitized thousands of Green Bay Packers photos from its archives, including many from the famous Ice Bowl in 1967.

Former Press-Gazette photographer Samantha Madar found the photos in boxes in the newspaper building's basement. Most have been rarely seen, if ever.

Two galleries of these digitized photos can be found in this story. Here is a direct link to the gallery of game and player photos; and here is a link to the gallery of crowd, sideline and locker room photos. Brr.

Comments / 27

Rich Walter
1d ago

take us back to the days of sand and slow down and be responsible for your own actions . you crash your car you pay for it not your insurance

