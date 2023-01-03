Read full article on original website
Cadiz Home Damaged In Fire
A Cadiz home was badly damaged in a fire believed to have been started by lightning Monday night. Cadiz emergency personnel say smoke was coming from the home when they arrived around 8 pm after a report of a lightning strike hitting the home. Everyone was able to get out...
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when she got confused in the construction zone and ran into the median. The woman was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Burger King on Chelsa Drive is considered a total loss after a fire. A report from Madisonville Fire Department shows the fire was started by a lighting strike shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. It shows 21 firefighters from several departments were called out to...
Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm
A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
Madisonville fast food restaurant struck by lightning
A Madisonville fast food restaurant has been struck by lightning. The Madisonville Fire Department along with other fire departments responded just after midnight Tuesday morning to the Burger King on Chelsa Drive and observed smoke coming from the building, according to multiple media reports. The lightning strike started a fire...
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
Missing man found dead in abandoned home
A man recently reported missing after being released from the hospital has been found deceased. Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams says 56-year old Gregory Bush was found dead in an abandoned home on Beach Street Monday afternoon. She says there are no signs of foul play and the death...
Missing Man Found Deceased In Hopkinsville
A man reported missing in Hopkinsville has been located deceased on Beach Street Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Gregory “Knuck” Bush who has been missing since December 12th was located deceased on Beach Street. No foul play is suspected in his death. Bush was pronounced dead by Christian...
Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested in Hopkinsville
A man wanted for murder out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Hopkinsville after being on the run for nearly two years.
Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
Flooding causes road closures, water rescues in Greenville
(WEHT) - Residents of Greenville are dealing with major flooding from the storm system that came through on Monday night.
Aaron Acree Sworn In As Trigg Sheriff
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree was officially sworn into office this morning for his first four-year term in office. Acree was appointed sheriff in 2020 following the resignation of Jason Barnes. As sheriff, Acree said one of his main priorities for the upcoming term is community-oriented policing. A former Kentucky...
Probation granted for South Elm St. shooting suspect
Probation was granted Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man who recently accepted a plea deal in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty in October to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment...
Gun Pointed At Man During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man told police someone threatened him with a gun on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man got into an argument with an acquaintance and they pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. No arrest has been made but the report...
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
Clarksville man wanted for triple shoplifting spree
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Adam Ludy is wanted by Clarksville police for shoplifting three times since Dec. 23, 2022. He is currently avoiding arrest, say officers. Ludy is 6'1 and 190 lbs. He is thought to be on foot in New Providence. Officers are asking that any person who...
Road reopened after wreck in Warren County
WOODBURN, Ky. – The road is now reopened as of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. WOODBURN, Ky. – Petros Road is closed at the 4700 block due to a collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Offices says it will post an update when the road has reopened. Please seek an...
Man accused of kidnapping, assault wanted by Clarksville police
A Clarksville man is wanted for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend on Christmas Eve.
Truck stolen from local dealership
Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a pickup from a local dealership. The gray 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from Patriot Chevrolet sometime between December 14 and 26, according to the report filed Monday morning with HPD, which does not name any suspects. The truck is valued at about...
Meth and marijuana found in Madisonville home where 4 children were living, police say
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say they found meth and marijuana within arms reach of children living in his home. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they went to a home on Hodge Street on Saturday to check on the welfare of four children living there.
