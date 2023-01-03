ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Shakira shares message about ‘betrayal’ after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira shared a candid message with her fans as she welcomed in the new year.Posting the message to Instagram, the Colombian-born pop star wrote spoke about healing wounds after experiencing “heartache”.The 45-year-old announced her split from husband Gerard Piqué in June 2022, after 11 years together.“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” the“Hips Don’t Lie”singer wrote.“Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she urged fans. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy...
HOLAUSA

Shakira’s move to Miami could face a six-month delay

Shakira has been gearing up for her move to Miami, with everything making it seem like the change would be happening over the first days of the year. New reports show that things have grown more complicated, and that her move to the US alongside her kids...
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Shakira Subtly Shades Ex Gerard Piqué In New Year's Day Message After Reaching Custody Agreement

Shakira is not holding back when it comes to taking aim at ex Gerard Piqué. On Sunday, January 1, the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress celebrated the new year with fans via an Instagram post, but she couldn't resist the opportunity to also subtly shade the former soccer player, who's the father of her two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7."Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands," the post, when translated into english, read. "Even if someone's betrayed us, we must continue to trust others." GERARD PIQUÉ ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM SOCCER 4...
HollywoodLife

Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos

Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
Inside Nova

Gwyneth Paltrow has 'nothing left to quit'

Gwyneth Paltrow has "nothing left to quit". The 'Iron Man' actress does't like the idea of making New Year's resolutions because she thinks they "set us up to fail" so would rather set "broader goals" for the year ahead, though she admitted she's also run out of vices to give up.
Inside Nova

'I NEEDED FISH because my brain didn't work...' The stars who ditched being vegan!

Every January, more and more people try Veganuary – a 30 day challenge which encourages people to follow a vegan lifestyle for a whole month. Whilst people ditch meat and dairy for many reasons such as for their health, animal welfare and to protect the environment, some just can't resist their old carnivore ways.
Inside Nova

Toni Collette posts motivational messages on love in wake of split from husband

Toni Collette is sharing motivational messages about the importance of love in the wake of her split from husband Dave Galafassi. The 50-year-old ‘Hereditary’ actress, who revealed in December she had split from her partner after 20 years of marriage, posted a poem by activist Tony Ingram on Wednesday. (04.01.23)
Page Six

Nina Agdal goes Instagram-official with Logan Paul on New Year’s Eve

Nina Agdal has finally made her romance with YouTube star Logan Paul Instagram-official. The supermodel, who famously dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio, posted a series of photos of her and Paul all loved up to her feed for the first time on New Year’s Eve. “2022, the beginning of me and you,” Agdal, 30, captioned the PDA-packed post. The social media upload came just weeks after Paul, 27, shared pics of the two to his own feed. “Lucky me,” he wrote on Dec. 11.  Although comments on Agdal’s post have been switched off, several people took to Twitter to discuss the model’s relationship with the controversial...
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner's Hybrid Half-Up Pony Sets the Stage for a Glamorous "Lazy Girl" Winter

Out of the KarJenner klan, leave it to Kendall Jenner to make a low-effort half-up twisted top hybrid pony bun hairstyle look downright glamorous. On a winter trip to Aspen with sister Kylie Jenner, the star took to Instagram to post bougie snaps of her snowy New Year’s Day adventures. Instead of posting glitzy and high-value pictures, the model escaped to the winter-white snow-filled grounds to frolic with horses, evoking a total “vanilla girl” moment. Her cool girl look is of rugged leather and she’s wearing as little makeup, giving pure fresh face. The star of the snaps is the scruffy bun, which is a half-up half down top knot twisted ponytail — something cute and casual. As we’re sure Kendall created this style herself, we must give her roses at mastering the most clever way to sport “off-duty” model hair while keeping true to her identity.
Popculture

Demi Rose Gets Fired up on Instagram After Airline Nightmare

Demi Rose Mawby recently was one of many across the globe to have nightmare travel experience. The 27-year-old Instagram model and influencer, who boasts nearly 20 million followers on social media, has become known for her journeys across the globe and revealing outfits. This time around, the trips weren't perfect, which she shared with fans, but were relatable experience every traveler's worst nightmare: lost luggage.

