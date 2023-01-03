ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Exclusive: Police release video of deadly balcony shooting

On Feb. 5, at the Park Plaza Apartments on Brown Deer Road, residents began frantically calling 911. Dispatcher: "911, What is your emergency?" Caller: "Oh my gosh, they're having a whole shootout." WISN 12 News just exclusively received hours of video and audio recordings through an open records request. They're...
BROWN DEER, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old Milwaukee man seriously hurt in shooting near 27th and Hope

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in a shooting that happened near 27th Street and Hope Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 4. Officials say the shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 3-year-old death, Raheem Moore gets 10 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - Raheem Moore, a Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to charges associated with the death of a 3-year-old boy in July 2022, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to 10 years in prison and another 10 years of extended supervision. Moore pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2022, to charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting at Milwaukee park near 21st and Keefe; teen charged

MILWAUKEE - Criminal charges have been filed after a 2-year-old boy, his great-aunt and one other person were shot and wounded in Milwaukee's Franklin Heights neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting happened at a park near 21st and Keefe around 2:15 p.m. Traviontae Grame, 17, is charged with:. 3 counts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun” Stewart, 66, and said the bar was named […]
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; victim's father searches for answers

MILWAUKEE - Mario Redmond Jr. was killed on Milwaukee's north side in November 2022. A month later, his father is determined to find answers to his son's death. Police said 33-year-old Redmond Jr. was shot and killed near 46th and Locust. "He was my only son. The pain I feel,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI

