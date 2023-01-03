Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
Pastor speaks out about family hit by a reckless driver on way to church
The family was on their way to Eastbrook Church Sunday when police say a driver who was speeding and had been drinking crashed into them.
CBS 58
'Turn yourself in': Family of Racine man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice, closure
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 4, for a 69-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run last month in Racine. Police say it happened Dec. 22, just after 10:30 p.m. The victim, Anthony Morales, was found lying in the street outside his home, along with broken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, holidays 'will never be the same'
MILWAUKEE - Friends of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres say she was at the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot and killed on Christmas Eve near 29th and Greenfield. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat at the time. No arrests have been made. After getting...
WISN
Exclusive: Police release video of deadly balcony shooting
On Feb. 5, at the Park Plaza Apartments on Brown Deer Road, residents began frantically calling 911. Dispatcher: "911, What is your emergency?" Caller: "Oh my gosh, they're having a whole shootout." WISN 12 News just exclusively received hours of video and audio recordings through an open records request. They're...
CBS 58
20-year-old Milwaukee man seriously hurt in shooting near 27th and Hope
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in a shooting that happened near 27th Street and Hope Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 4. Officials say the shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 3-year-old death, Raheem Moore gets 10 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - Raheem Moore, a Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to charges associated with the death of a 3-year-old boy in July 2022, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to 10 years in prison and another 10 years of extended supervision. Moore pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2022, to charges...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
CBS 58
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting at Milwaukee park near 21st and Keefe; teen charged
MILWAUKEE - Criminal charges have been filed after a 2-year-old boy, his great-aunt and one other person were shot and wounded in Milwaukee's Franklin Heights neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting happened at a park near 21st and Keefe around 2:15 p.m. Traviontae Grame, 17, is charged with:. 3 counts...
WISN
Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer
MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
Witness describes terrifying armed robbery at George Webb downtown
Milwaukee police have referred criminal charges to the district attorney after a man attempted to rob the downtown George Webb on M.L.K. Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; Jerome Ealy sentenced to 10 years prison
MILWAUKEE - Jerome Ealy of Milwaukee pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle – and was then sentenced to ten years in prison plus another six years of extended supervision. Ealy had been charged in connection with a hit-and-run...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
$50K bail rescinded, Milwaukee homicide defendant back in jail
A counselor for troubled youth in Milwaukee paid $50,000 to spring a homicide defendant from jail. Now, he wants his money back.
2 teens charged in deadly shooting of girl near 38th and Rohr
Authorities charged two young men with first-degree reckless homicide after they allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee on Oct. 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun” Stewart, 66, and said the bar was named […]
CBS 58
Shooting leaves Milwaukee man in hospital with a life-threatening injury
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:00 p.m. near 14th and Kilbourn. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and into what lead...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; victim's father searches for answers
MILWAUKEE - Mario Redmond Jr. was killed on Milwaukee's north side in November 2022. A month later, his father is determined to find answers to his son's death. Police said 33-year-old Redmond Jr. was shot and killed near 46th and Locust. "He was my only son. The pain I feel,"...
Comments / 2