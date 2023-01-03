ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
NEW YORK STATE
Inside Nova

JK Rowling made £18m from publishing company last year amid transgender rows

JK Rowling received an £18 million payout from her publishing company last year amid the fallout from her transgender rows. The 57-year-old ‘Harry Potter’ creator – said to be worth around $1 billion (£835 million) – got the windfall as a dividend for shares in her Pottermore company, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday. (04.01.23)
Inside Nova

'I NEEDED FISH because my brain didn't work...' The stars who ditched being vegan!

Every January, more and more people try Veganuary – a 30 day challenge which encourages people to follow a vegan lifestyle for a whole month. Whilst people ditch meat and dairy for many reasons such as for their health, animal welfare and to protect the environment, some just can't resist their old carnivore ways.
Inside Nova

Justin Long writes romantic 40th birthday note to Kate Bosworth

Justin Long has written a romantic open letter to Kate Bosworth to mark her 40th birthday. The 44-year-old 'He’s Just Not That Into You' star got candid in a sweet Instagram post dedicated to his girlfriend as she reached the milestone age on January 2 - calling her his "joy" and his best friend as well as listing all her best qualities.
New York Post

Margot Robbie reveals which animals help her get into character

Margot Robbie has gone wild. The “Babylon” star revealed Monday while appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that she often uses members of the animal kingdom as inspiration for the roles she takes. “It’s a thing. I didn’t go to drama school, so I don’t know if this is something that everyone does in drama school,” the 32-year-old actor told host Kelly Clarkson. “It’s something I actually started doing when I was on ‘I, Tonya.’ So that was the first time.” While preparing to play disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, Robbie revealed that she turned to a pit bull for help. “I was a...
Inside Nova

Toni Collette posts motivational messages on love in wake of split from husband

Toni Collette is sharing motivational messages about the importance of love in the wake of her split from husband Dave Galafassi. The 50-year-old ‘Hereditary’ actress, who revealed in December she had split from her partner after 20 years of marriage, posted a poem by activist Tony Ingram on Wednesday. (04.01.23)

Comments / 0

Community Policy